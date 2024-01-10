© 2024 WGCU News
2024 Legislative Session

  • The black bear is another endangered animal that will benefit from the 661 acres in its habitat that will never be the site of new homes or businesses
    Senators approve proposal on shooting bears in Florida
    Jim Turner/News Service of Florida
    People would be allowed to kill bears on their property without permits if they feel threatened but would face more rules about reporting the incidents, under a proposal that received an initial approval Wednesday in the Florida Senate.While opponents called instead for better managing trash in rural counties where interactions between bears and humans have reportedly increased, the Republican-dominated Environment and Natural Resources Committee voted 5-2 along party lines to support the bill (SB 632).