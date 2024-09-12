-
When abstract expressionist Karen Gozzo Nolan sits down to paint, she puts on music. The emotion of the piece influences her color palette and the tools she’ll use to render her painting. The results of this process are on view in the Tranovich Gallerie at Arts Bonita. Curator Danielle Branchaud provides this overview of the exhibition.
What can an artist say when color is removed from their creative process? “Black & White,” a new juried group exhibition at Arts Bonita, explores precisely this question. According to Curator Danielle Branchaud, the result is a clean, contemporary vibe.