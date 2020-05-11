-
Students from kindergarten through high school can create and enter an original piece of artwork for free in the Florida Native Fish Award contest to win state and national honors and prizes
-
Work has started on a new boardwalk at Florida Gulf Coast University to connect the South Village (SoVi) residential area and the main campus.
-
With the 2021-2022 school year about to begin during a persisting pandemic, professionals share resources and advice for helping students cope with back-to-school anxiety, bullying, and more.
-
Students in South Florida could soon have an app to help them with their mental health. Teacher Samantha Pratt came up with the idea as a way for...
-
It started with a handful of students in Parkland that spoke up after a shooter gunned down 17 of their peers and faculty at their school. Then hundreds...
-
About thirty young people, ranging from middle schoolers to college students, met up in the parking lot of the Lee County School District building. They…
-
A new study from the School of Education at Florida Southwestern State College calculates the costs of getting three- and four-year old students prepared…
-
Boycotters showed their presence through the lack of it for “A Day Without Immigrants” last Thursday. Friday, they returned, showing a very strong…
-
Duval County School Board members are split about what should be considered self defense when it comes to fighting in schools. The board approved the...
-
Jacksonville is the Florida metro area with the highest percentage of LGBT residents, yet is one of the few large cities with no anti-discrimination...