Compost
South Lee mulch and agricultural recycling facility bought by larger Florida green waste recycler
Tom Bayles and Michael Braun
Veransa Group, an industrial-scale recycler of green and wood waste has acquired MW Horticulture's South Lee County green and wood waste recycling facility for an undisclosed amount.