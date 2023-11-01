Search Query
Disease
Top Story
A 'tropical disease' carried by sand flies is confirmed in a new country: the U.S.
Max Barnhart
Leishmaniasis, a disease spread by a parasite carried by sand flies, is generally considered a tropical disease. Now, thanks to climate change, new research finds it's endemic to the United States.