Fridays are when we enjoy a new weekly series that's part history, part trivia, and ALL music. The series features selections from former News-Press editor Sheldon Zoldan's 'Song of the Day." The initiative began as a daily lockdown project on Facebook at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, through which Zoldan highlights how every aspect of life has a connection through music. This week's song of the day, for April 29, is “Earth Song” by Michael Jackson.
ENCORE: Wildlife biologist and author connects the genetic dots between humans and wildlife to make a case that we aren’t separate from natureWildlife biologist, photographer, journalist and author Douglas Chadwick shares his philosophy on the interconnectedness between humans and nature. His latest book is titled, "Four Fifths a Grizzly: A New Perspective on Nature that Just Might Save Us All."