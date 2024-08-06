-
Cleanup begins after Debby: Colorado State University continues to call for an above-average hurricane seasonAs Floridians, especially across North Florida, clean up after Hurricane Debby dragged through the area, heat returns and there are still chances for a hyperactive hurricane season. Colorado State University released an update to their forecast and it calls for up to 23 named storms.
Last year, sea turtle nests were lost when Hurricane Idalia whipped up Florida's Gest Coast before making landfall in the Big Bend during the last week of August as a Category 4 storm. This year, Hurricane Debby disturbed sea turtle nests again along that coast before making landfall in the Big Bend during the first week of August as a Category 1.