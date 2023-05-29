Search Query
Show Search
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
© 2023 WGCU News
Menu
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM News Stream
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-FM Classical
On Air
Now Playing
WGCU-HD Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Back to home
Schedule
Programs
Weather
Noticias
Democracy Watch
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Season 2023
Hurricane Recovery
Struggles continue for thousands as new storm season looms
The Associated Press
In the months after Hurricane Ian made landfall, residents in Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island, and Sanibel, Florida have struggled to navigate insurance claims, building permits, and government aid as they rebuild their lives.