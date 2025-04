On a verdant 9-acre wetland preserve in Sarasota is a school and professional company that attracts ballet talent from around the globe. Dancers come to learn the Cuban technique that founders Ariel Serrano and Wilmian Hernandez studied at the Cuban National Ballet School in Havana. Thirteen years after they opened, Sarasota Cuban Ballet is one of the few Cuban technique training centers in the United States.

Listen • 2:40