The Studio Players
The Studio Players mounts a production of the family comedy/drama “Other Desert Cities”
Tom Hall
The Studio Players in Naples are mounting a production of the multi-award winning family comedy drama play “Other Desert Cities” by playwright Jon Robin Baitz. WGCU's Tom Hall has details in this week's "spotlight on the arts," segmet.
Listen
•
8:38