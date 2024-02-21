Search Query
University Police Department
Education
Open forums set in selection process for new FGCU police chief
WGCU Staff
Open forums will be held next week for the top three candidates for chief of the University Police Department at FGCU.James Slapp, the UPD's current chief, will be retiring in May after a 45-year career in law enforcement.