Officials scan FGCU lake after student boater goes missing

Multiple agencies and FGCU officials were continuing to investigate a drowning Thursday involving a student boating on Lake Como at the university.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office, San Carlos Park Fire District and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission were on scene Wednesday night after the drowning was reported.

“This is a multi-agency effort in order to locate this missing boater. We’ve deployed assets such as dive teams, helicopter, marine boats, and drones. Our number one goal is to safely locate the boater,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

"Updates will be delivered as we know more. The involved agencies will work throughout the night on scene at FGCU."

New Florida Gulf Coast University president Timur Aysegul issued a statement offering counseling services and commenting on the incident.

"I am writing this message to inform you that the Lee County Sheriff Office, in conjunction with multiple local agencies, is actively leading the search efforts for one of our own," Timur said. "An FGCU student who had been on a private boat on the shared lake between Miromar Lakes Development and our university went missing on Wednesday evening. We don’t have further information to share at this time. Our positive thoughts and wishes go out to his family, friends, classmates and all other Eagle family members as we wait for updated information on the search."

Aysegul said mental health and counseling services were available for FGCU students, faculty and staff.

"If you are in need of assistance or other resources, do not hesitate to ask," she said.

STUDENT ASSISTANCE



Use of Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) office requires no appointments. The CAPS team can be reached at (239) 590-7950 and by email at caps@fgcu.edu. Outside of normal business hours (evenings, weekends and holidays), please call the CAPS help line at (239) 745-EARS (3277).



Student CARE Services is available to assist with resources and referrals. Contact the team by text at (239) 350-4536, phone call at (239) 590-7728 or email at care@fgcu.edu. To learn more about the office, visit the Eagles Care website.

EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE

Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services, including mental health counseling, are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (833) 746-8337 or online at www.mylifeexpert.com. Use company code: Florida.



FWC/Tips for Safe Boating

The FWC offers boating safety recommendations and urges adherance to state boating rules:



Wear a life jacket – According to recent boating accident statistics, half of all boating deaths are due to drowning. This tragedy is preventable by always wearing a life jacket while boating. Learn more about choosing the right life jacket.

Be aware of your surroundings – A significant percentage of boating accidents are due to collisions attributed to operator inattention or improper lookout. Pay attention and maintain 360-degree awareness while operating a boat.

Designate a sober driver – About a quarter of all boating accidents are alcohol or drug related. Plus, operating a vessel while impaired is illegal and operators can face arrest if found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Celebrate after you’re done boating or make sure you have a designated driver.

Take a Boating Safety Course – About three quarters of operators involved in fatal boating accidents have no formal boater education. An educated boater is a safer boater! All boat operators can benefit from taking a boating safety course, even those not required to complete one. Find a boating safety course.

Check your safety gear – In addition to all vessels being equipped with life jackets, boaters are also required to have a whistle or horn. In addition, the FWC recommends buying, registering and having an emergency locator beacon onboard. Boats also may be required to have lights, fire extinguisher and flares.

File a Float Plan – Let family and friends know where you are going and when you expect to return. The sooner rescuers can locate an overdue boater, the more likely the outcome will be positive. Download a float plan form.

Know Where You’re Going - Familiarize yourself with local boating speed zones before setting out and always travel at a safe speed for environmental conditions.

Watch the Weather – Weather on the water can change rapidly. Always check the forecast before you go boating and keep an eye out for storms and rough seas.

Stay with the boat – If you find yourself in open water after an accident or your boat capsizes, do your best to stay with the boat even if it’s partially submerged. A vessel, even a small one, is more visible to rescuers so staying with the boat can increase your chances of being found.

Report boating violations and dangerous or irresponsible vessel operation to the Wildlife Alert Program.

Know and follow the rules. Learn more about regulations related to boaters, personal watercraft, skiers, divers, and snorkelers at MyFWC.com/Boating.

