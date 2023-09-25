Projects to relieve I-75 and other highway congestion areas in Lee, Collier counties get timelines

Several highway projects impacting I-75 and other highway congestion areas in Southwest Florida were given timelines in an update Monday by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Local projects to be funded via the Moving Florida Forward program included more than $700 million in investments for Lee and Collier counties, including expected construction timelines for: I-75 at Pine Ridge Road, I-75 from Golden Gate Parkway to Corkscrew Road, State Road 29 from County Road 846 East to New Market Road, and State Road 29 from New Market Road to State Road 82.

The update by Nunez was made at the SWIFT SunGuide Center at 10041 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

The Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative will accelerate priority infrastructure projects across the state through an allocation of $4 billion starting in the 2023-24 fiscal year. These projects will address congestion, improve safety, ensure a resilient transportation system, enhance the supply chain and economic growth, and address future needs as the state continues to experience rapid growth.

“Every day, more and more families are moving to Florida because of Governor DeSantis’ bold leadership and fiscally sound policies that invest in infrastructure,” Nunez said. “As Florida continues to experience unprecedented growth, the Moving Florida Forward Initiative will relieve congestion, enhance safety across our state, promote economic growth, and provide a more resilient transportation infrastructure that Florida families will be able to rely on for generations to come.”

The local projects (with start dates):

FDOT / Special to WGCU Interstate 75 (I-75) at Pine Ridge Road Interchange: The I-75 at Pine Ridge Road interchange is one of the four interchanges along I-75 in Collier County. Improvements include the reconstruction of the I-75 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange. Proposed improvements are located within the right-of-way. Construction starts in early 2025.

Interstate 75 (I-75) from Golden Gate Parkway to Corkscrew Road: This project will provide capacity improvements to over 18 miles of I-75 from Golden Gate Parkway to Corkscrew Road. The project will add one additional general-use lane in the northbound and southbound directions (six- to eight- lane widening) and auxiliary lanes as needed. Construction starts in Fall 2027.

State Road (S.R.) 29 from County Road (C.R.) 846 East to New Market Road: This project will construct a new alignment of S.R. 29 as a four-lane divided roadway to serve as a loop around the downtown Immokalee area. The design will have four 12-foot travel lanes with curb and gutter on both sides, a 22-foot median, and 12-foot shared-use paths on both sides for the first mile. For the remainder of the project the design will have a 30-foot median and outside paved shoulders and 12-foot shared-use paths on both sides. The project also includes drainage improvements along the entire length of the corridor. Construction starts in Spring 2027.

State Road (S.R.) 29 from New Market Road to S.R. 82: This project consists of widening an approximately 3-mile-long segment of S.R. 29. The final roadway will consist of two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction with 4-foot paved inside shoulders, 10- foot (5-foot paved) outside shoulders, a 30-foot median, and a shared-use path on each side of the roadway. Intersection improvements are proposed for the intersection of S.R. 29 at New Market Road/Westclox Street. Construction starts in Spring 2027.

"In all my years with FDOT, I've witnessed nothing as groundbreaking as 'Moving Florida Forward,'” said FDOT District One Secretary, L.K. Nandam, P.E.. “It's a historic testament to our visionary spirit, illuminating the path from I-75 to Pine Ridge Road and from Golden Gate Parkway to Corkscrew Road. This initiative champions a future where innovation fortifies our infrastructure, as seen in the resilience of Hurricane Ian, bolstering safety, sustaining a thriving population, securing our supply chains, and nurturing economic prosperity."

With construction soon beginning on projects across the state, motorists are encouraged to always drive with caution and slow down in and around work zones. Let’s get everyone, including our workers, home safely.

For more information on the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative, created in January, including additional project details, please visit https://www.fdot.gov/movingfloridaforward/.

