Neighborhood protests multi-use development south of Rotary Park

A group of homeowners north of Rotary Park marched in the rain earlier this week to protest the pre-development efforts of a group seeking a way to make 380 untouched acres in South Cape Coral attractive to a future developer.

Some 60 residents braved a soggy morning to walk a route along a conservation easement north of Rotary Park put in place decades ago to ensure nobody ever built a road over the land.

The protesters carried signs of opposition, and even tied up yellow-and-black plastic tape with “Crime Scene” emblazoned on it where a road to the land to its south may someday be built.

“When I learned about this potential development I could believe that it was possible,” said Ruth Hage, an organizer of the grassroots opposition and nearby resident. “This development could have very easily gone in right under our noses.”

Hage and her neighbors are the latest group to meet the Zemel family or the trust that bears the family name, which includes things such as the 380 acres of land south of Rotary Park.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU Mark Thurmond made a sign calling for the Cape Coral City Council to STOP, HALT the Redfish Point Development

Stoking their concern is this is one of many plots of land purchased by the Zemel family, one of Southwest Florida’s earliest big landowners. The family’s efforts to turn several of the large tracts of wetlands they have purchased throughout Lee County and Cape Coral into developable acreage have been ongoing for decades.

The Zemels have a long legal history of land-use lawsuits in Lee County, and while representatives of the Zemel family say there is no developer in place for the lqand south of Rotary Park they are working with the City of Cape Coral to see if the land can legally be prepared for that eventuality.

RedfishPointProtestCape0006_1.mp4

One of the pre-development group, Annette M. Barbaccia, a commercial manager with Cape Coral’s Miloff Aubuchon Realty Group, Inc., said she “feels that this is a win-win for the city and county.”

Barbaccia said she is working with a team of environmental and planning consultants because the group is only pursuing a conceptual plan because none are developers.

The group has determined that at least 240 acres of the tract are “off limits” because of sensitive environmental concerns.

She said the group is willing to donate 54 mangrove-thick acres in the northwestern corner of the property in exchange for an entrance and exit into the land in exception to a conservation easement that has been in place for years to deny any new roads or access to Rotary Park.

That would leave 90 acres of developable land that could house a 20-story, 300-room hotel and homes, as well as parking and other amenities including boat slips if approved.

A message left by WGCU with Melissa Mickey, Cape Coral’s spokeswoman, concerning the city council’s early discussions with the group was not returned.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU A group of South Cape Coral residents got up early to protest the planned Redfish Pointe Development

“What we are trying to come up with is what could be developed,” she said. “A developer would have to come back in the future and do a real plan.”

