'After Ian' -- What was the storm's effect, how will the area recover?

From the economy to the environment, from how the community rallied around each other to the very personal struggles in the recovery process, WGCU takes a unique look at how some of us fared during and after Hurricane Ian.

Join WGCU hosts Sandra Viktorova and Bryant Monteilh, along with the entire WGCU news team, in this anniversary special.

"After Ian: WGCU Anniversary Special"

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.