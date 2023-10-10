Aspire Naples project targets affordable housing for Collier Co.

A new apartment complex being built in Collier County will offer 30 percent of its units at below market rates — what could be good news for essential workers like law enforcement officers and teachers who have struggled for years to find rentals they can afford in Collier County.

The median family income in Collier County is now $107,000; no other county in Florida has crossed the 6-figure mark.

Affluence drives multiple markets including rental markets, but it also is driving many workers away.

Some 40,000 people commute in and out of Collier County each day because of the lack of affordable housing.

Bonita Springs used to be considered affordable but hardly anywhere in Lee County is anymore.

This means for even longer commutes for thousands of workers not to mention the wear and tear on cars and the challenges of trying to make it to close-to-home, but far from work day-care centers and or after-school-programs before they close each night.

It’s no wonder the school district, the sheriff’s office and other major employers in Collier County say they are having a hard time hiring or retaining employees.

But help could be on the way in another 18 months or so.

“We’re targeting teachers, nurses sheriff's [deputies] and law enforcement officers,” Jenna Buzzaco-Foerster, a spokeswoman for CIG Communities, said.

Submitted / WGCU The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Collier County staff, community and business leaders.

The family-owned real estate company broke ground on the 233-unit project, called Aspire Naples, late last week off of Immokalee Road between Livingston and Juliet roads.

Thirty percent of the units 71 of them will be available for at below-market rent for families that make between 80 to 100 % of the area median income. That’s translates to families with an income range between $79,000 and $107,000.

“A 700-square-foot apartment at market rate would be about $2,100 a month. And then it would be for someone with income restrictions... about $1,500 a month,” Buzzaco-Foerster said.

For individuals the lowest income threshold to qualify is close to $56,000 a year.

“We are incredibly excited to begin construction on this important community project,” Gregg Fusaro, partner at CIG Communities, said. “When we decided to build Aspire Naples, we knew we had to make a commitment not only to create a high-quality experience for residents, but also ensure our units were attainable to a variety of Collier County workers.”

The first phase of construction will be completed in approximately 18 months, with residents expected to move in shortly after, CIG information said.

