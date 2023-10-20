Fort Myers rabbis part of mission to Israel to offer support, prayer

As a terror attack that quickly segued into war continues to roil between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a group of 25 American rabbis, including two from Fort Myers, are heading into that mix on a mission of comfort, prayer and relief.

Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz of the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida and his son, Meir Simcha Minkowicz, also a rabbi at the Chabad, will be among those traveling Sunday to the Holy Land hoping to help.

File / WGCU Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz

"The reason why we are traveling, it's for many reasons," the elder Minkowicz said. "Number one is there was a terrible, terrible tragedy that happened to Jewish people. And over time, people forget about things, certain things, but the pain is raw. And the pain is huge. And the atrocity that took place being people being murdered. People being abducted, people taking us hostages, people houses being destroyed. And when someone's in pain, someone's going through suffering. When people show up, it takes away all the pain.And we're going to support the people that are suffering. “

Despite the area being a dangerous and lethal war zone, Minkowicz said he was not worried or concerned.

"I have zero worries, thank God, because I'm going as an individual, I'm going as a messenger from God, to bring support and when you go to do good work, God protects you," Minkowicz said.

The mission includes visiting the injured in hospitals in Israel, talking with families of victims, soldiers and others.

"We're going to show that we're there for them. And, and they're not alone. The whole world is with them." Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz, Chabad Lubavitch

"And we're going to support the people that are suffering," he said. "So for example, there are children in the hospital, there are adults in the hospital, and we go visit them, we're going to bring the children games and toys, we're gonna visit the families. We'll go ahead and support and give a good healthy morale for the soldiers. We're going to show that we're there for them. And, and they're not alone. The whole world is with them."

The Fort Myers rabbi also said that there was room to grieve and pray for all those who have been killed, for all the destruction and all the suffering, no matter what religion or nationality.

"The people that suffered and some people, it doesn't make a difference if they're Jewish or non- Jewish. And matter of fact, as you know, how many non-Jews from all over the world were killed in the attack? So no, there's no personal, God forbid, agenda. Jew versus non-Jew, anyone that suffered anyone that was hurt anyone who was killed and was taken hostage. That's a terrible thing. It's not a Jewish thing," Minkowicz said.

For Minkowicz, peace in the Middle East and all around the world is the goal. He believes it can and will come.

Submitted / WGCU Chabad Lubavitch in Fort Myers is raising funds to help victims in Israel. Those wishing to donate can go to Chabadswf.org/israelfund.

"You know when there'll be peace? When all the countries and all the individuals take all the arms — and I say all, I don't mean 99% I say all 100% of arms, whether it's a gun, whether it's a knife, tank — and take it all and destroy it all and say we don't need the stuff, we just want to be good, happy people taking care of one another," he said. "That's when we peace. And guess what? It's gonna happen, you know, when the Messiah comes, and we're very close."

Chabad Lubavitch is also raising funds to help the Israel Mission. Those wishing to donate can go to Chabadswf.org/israelfund.

The mission to Israel by Minkowicz, his son, and the other couple of dozen rabbis will be a week-long journey. He has high hopes it will help.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.