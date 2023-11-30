Holidays shine a bit brighter for a Port Charlotte Army vet thanks to FPL and the Florida National Guard

Port Charlotte Veteran is in for a bright holiday thanks to Florida Power and Light Company

On Wednesday, a group of “elves” from Florida Power and Light Company teamed up with the Florida National Guard to help make the holidays for a Port Charlotte U.S. Army veteran and her five-year-old son a little brighter.

Volunteers from FPL, North Fort Myers VFW post 10127, and the community installed an assortment of holiday decorations all around the yard of Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson, transforming it into an energy-efficient holiday wonderland, including LED lights, solar lights, and window decorations, just to name a few.

1 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Lily Antonucci, 10 of Port Charlotte, hangs a bow on one of the trees. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson, right, laugh’s with a friend and a member of the FPL group. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Casey Johnson, 5, hugs his mom, Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson as they take in the new decorations. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Pamela Johnson and her son Casey were blown away by the generosity of FPL. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. FPL partnered with the Florida National Guard to recognize and thank her for her commitment to this nation and community. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Casey, 6, thanked the group for the presents. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Casey Johnson, 5, and his mom, Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson, couldn’t stop smiling after arriving home to find FPL had decorated their home for the holidays. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Volunteers from FPL, VFW out of North Fort Myers, and a few public members helped decorate the Johnson’s home. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Pamela Johnson and her son Casey were blown away by the generosity of FPL. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. FPL partnered with the Florida National Guard to recognize and thank her for her commitment to this nation and community. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Lily Antonucci, 10 of Port Charlotte, puts the finishing touches on the candy cane garland. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 11 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Marc Piazza, with VFW Post 10127 North Fort Myers, and Shawn Saunders, with FPL and retired Navy veteran, gets one of the inflatable decorations tied down. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 12 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM FPL employee, Bradley Brenner, works to string lights around one of the palm trees. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 13 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM FPL employees, Bradley Brenner, and Nikolas Zapata(right) string lights around one of the palm trees. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 14 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Candice Roll, with FPL in North Port, prepares a wreath to hang. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 15 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 16 of 16 — WGCUFPLVetHomeDecorate113023AM FPL employee, Bradley Brenner, works to string lights. Florida Power and Light Company brought in “elves” to help decorate a deserving veteran’s home for the holiday. A Port Charlotte U.S. Army Veteran and her five-year-old son will have a brighter holiday thanks to all the volunteers. Army Staff Sergeant Pamela Johnson is an active member of the Florida National Guard. Her son Casey has faced several medical challenges over the past year. The veteran family was gifted the lights and decorations from FPL as well as a gift card and Casey got a few gifts to open as well. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

The Johnson family is being presented with display and gifts in honor of her service. She is an active member in the Florida National Guard where her work is described by colleagues as “almost flawless."

And, when she isn’t working, she is taking care of her son, Casey, who is five.

“I'm like, you know, taken away by it. I can't even think of the words of how grateful I am, this is just it's so beautiful and everybody coming together. It just makes me feel really special. I love it. I love that it happened with my boy here so he gets to see the special things that come with serving, so that's really cool,” Johnson said after catching her breath. “I love every single bit of it.”

The effort is the 16th consecutive year for FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes, like Johnson, for their service.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.