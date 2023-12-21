FGCU forms search panel to look for new athetics director

Florida Gulf Coast University has formed a search panel as it launches a national search for a new Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The position became vacant earlier than expected with the announced leaving of former athletic director Ken Kavanaugh.

Kavanagh said earlier this year that he would be retiring at the end of his contract in June, 2024. However, his immediate vacancy of the post was announced late Dec. 15 in a university-wide email from President Aysegul Timur.

On Thursday, a university-wide email from Timur announced the search panel, its makeup and its intent.

"It is our goal to have a new leader in place within the next few months," the new FGCU president said. "We are nearing the completion of the Request for Qualification process to hire an executive search firm that will aid FGCU’s Search Panel in finding the right leader for our Athletics program."

Timur said the members of the new search panel would work with her in seleecting the next Athletics Director.

The members of the panel are:



Kitty Green, Vice President of University Advancement and chair of the search panel

Dr. Tom Roberts, Faculty Athletics Representative, Professor, College of Education, vice chair of the search panel

Joe Fogg, University Trustee

David Vazquez, Vice President of Administrative Services and Finance

Dr. Michael McDonald, Assistant Vice President Academic Affairs for International Programs

Dr. Gerard Schoenfeld, Professor of Management, Lutgert College of Business

Precious Gunter, Chief Equity, Ethics, and Compliance

Jeremy Boreland, Associate Athletic Director of Business Development

Dr. Ashley Kuhn, Director of Athletics Advising

Derrell Pustizzi, Assistant Vice President of University Admissions

Karl Smesko, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

Zac Gelow, SAC Representative

Mike Hartley, Community Member/Donor

Doc Ryan, Chairman of the Eagles Club Advisory Board

Jacqueline (Jaci) Carpenter, Student Representative

Ashley Glynn, Alumni Representation (Former Volleyball Student Athlete)

Timur said the search for a new director would be a chance for the university to bring a new perspective to the FGCU athletics program.

"It is my goal for the selected individual to not only head up our Athletics program, but for them to become a key leader to our entire campus community," she concluded in her email.

There was no information on a timeline for selecting the new athletic director.

In Kavenaugh's place, the responsibilities of daily operations in athletics are being handled by Lauren Leister, Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer, and Graham Diemer, Deputy Athletics Director Competitive Success and Chief Revenue Officer.

FGCU / WGCU Ken Kavanaugh

There was no word on what Kavanaugh would be doing next and he could not be reached for comment.

Kavanaugh came to FGCU after serving from 1996-2009 as athletic director of Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. Prior to that he held positions at Bowling Green State University, assistant athletic director (1987-1996); Notre Dame, graduate assistant (1985-87); and at Yale University, director of events and team travel (1983-85)

The Greenwich, Conn., native received a bachelor's degree in finance from Boston College (1982), and a master's degree in business education freom Notre Dame (1987).

During his tenure he guided FGCU Athletics in the move to Division I level sports. A highlight of his time at FGCU was the “Dunk City” men’s basketball team that in 2013 became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Kavanagh, the second full-time athletic director in school history, was named AD of the Year multiple times by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

