Police have recovered second Ziegler sex video, sources say

A sex video involving Sarasota School Board member Bridget Ziegler and an unidentified woman has been recovered by police as part of the ongoing criminal investigation of a rape allegation made against Bridget’s husband, Christian Ziegler, sources close to the investigation have told the Florida Trident.

In response to a specific public record request for that video, the Sarasota Police Department on Thursday asserted the video was exempt from disclosure due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

The video, according to sources, was obtained by police after a search warrant was executed on Christian Ziegler’s cell phone and Google account in November to recover evidence in connection with the alleged rape.

According to an affidavit filed by Sarasota police Det. Angela Cox, Christian Ziegler admitted to police he recorded the incident that led to the rape allegation, a video police also recovered in the investigation.

Bridget Ziegler told investigators she and her husband had a joint sexual encounter with the same woman more than a year ago, according to the affidavit.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU A second video has been recovered by police showing Bridget Ziegler, above at a recent Sarasota School Board meeting, where she is a member, engaging in sexual relations with a woman, sources said. It is not known if the woman in the video is the same woman who has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Christian Ziegler. Neither Christian nor Bridget Ziegler have responded to requests for comment from the Trident. She is also a cofounder of the conservative Moms for Liberty.

A second video has been recovered by police showing Bridget Ziegler, a cofounder of the conservative Moms for Liberty, engaging in sexual relations with a woman, sources said. It is not known if the woman in the video is the same woman who has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Christian Ziegler.

Neither Christian nor Bridget Ziegler have responded to requests for comment from the Trident.

It was on October 2 that, according to the police affidavit, a tryst was planned with both Zieglers and the woman. The woman canceled the planned encounter after learning Bridget Ziegler was no longer available to attend. “Sorry I was mostly in for her,” the woman wrote in a message.

Christian Ziegler then went to the woman’s apartment, gained entry, and, according to the woman, raped her. The Trident has learned the video Ziegler took of that encounter may bolster his claim that the sexual encounter was consensual. No arrest has been made and the criminal investigation continues.

The embattled Christian Ziegler continues to hold the title of Florida GOP chairman, but was stripped of his authority and his $120,000 salary by the executive committee last Sunday. The committee also voted unanimously to urge Ziegler to resign, following the lead of numerous Republican leaders across the state – including Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Congressman Vern Buchanan and Congressman Matt Gaetz. To date, Ziegler has resisted those efforts.

The Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to request Bridget Ziegler resign from the board. Ziegler was the only board member to vote no. Bridget has also refused to resign and DeSantis, who endorsed her in last year’s school board election, hasn’t moved to remove her from the school board.

Bridget Ziegler also continues to serve as a DeSantis appointee on the Central Florida Tourism Board, the Disney oversight board.

1 of 13 — WGCUZiglerSchoolBoard121223AM Jody Nadler of Sarasota came to the rally with a sign that was her own take on the “Don’t day Gay” bill. Dozens rallied outside the Sarasota school board meeting Tuesday evening, accusing member Bridget Ziegler of hypocrisy for having advocated against LGBTQ causes while she was having a sexual relationship with a woman, a revelation that came to light last month as her husband Christian Ziegler is being investigated by police for accusations of sexual assault The Sarasota school board went on to vote 4-1 to ask Ziegler to resign. Ziegler, an original co-founder of Moms for Liberty, appeared defiant, asking the school board lawyer if indeed the resolution had “no teeth,” and staying largely silent after casting her “no“ vote. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 13 — WGCUZiglerSchoolBoard121223AM Pattie Larsen, ties a rainbow ribbon in her hair before the rally. Numerous citizens spoke at last week’s packed school board meeting against Bridget Ziegler, many of them claiming the revelations of the police investigation exposed hypocrisy in her anti-LGBTQ efforts.

“Bridget and Christian Ziegler have stepped on the backs of marginalized communities across Florida,” said Nicholas Mechuka, of Equality Florida, at the meeting. “They have demonized people, Bridget Ziegler is an architect of Moms for Liberty. It is not a grassroots movement. It is a cynical sick tool hatched by the Zieglers to sell fear and division for political gain.”

“You have emotionally and psychologically damaged countless students, parents, and teachers with your hateful rhetoric,” resident Steve Russell told Bridget Ziegler. “Resign.”

About the Author: Michael Barfield focuses on the enforcement of open government laws. He serves as lead investigator for the Florida Trident and FLCGA's director of public access. Michael regularly assists journalists across the country with collecting information and publishing news reports obtained from public records and other sources. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability (FLCGA) is a nonprofit 501(c)3 dedicated to helping enforce open government laws. All donations made to FLCGA are tax deductible. For more information about the Florida Trident or FLCGA, please email info@flcga.org.