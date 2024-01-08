© 2024 WGCU News
Sanibel or ‘San-a-bull’? A tale of two island pronunciations

WGCU | By WGCU Documentary Unit
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST

WGCU producers recently dove into the history behind the surprising pronunciation of Sanibel Island.

Some islanders swear by the little-known pronunciation that continues to be used by the mayor of Sanibel, Richard Johnson, and family members behind Bailey’s General Store, which was founded in 1899.

