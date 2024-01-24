Bridget Ziegler contradicts husband’s story of planned threesome

New details have emerged in the now-closed sexual battery investigation of recently ousted Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler that contradict his claim a threesome involving his wife was planned on the day the woman alleged he raped her.

Bridget Ziegler, a Sarasota County school board member, told detectives she had no knowledge of the threesome Christian claimed to have planned on October 2, the day the sexual assault was alleged to have occurred, according to a newly released police report obtained by the Florida Trident.

“Bridget confirmed that she had participated in a threesome with [the woman] and her husband once two years ago which would have been arranged by Christian,” Sarasota police Det. Maria Llovio wrote in the report. ”Bridget said there has not been any talk about another threesome.”

Llovio reported that Bridget, who is also cofounder of Moms for Liberty, told her during the Nov. 1 interview she didn’t think her husband would make up such a claim in order to “set up a date.”

“I explained that [the woman] was under the impression the three of them were getting together,” the detective wrote, “and when she learned that Bridget was not coming, she changed her mind.”

The report also sheds light on the nature of the Zieglers’ marriage, as Bridget told Llovio, the “sexual assault allegation surprises her, but not the extramarital activity.”

If Bridget’s account to police was truthful, then Christian Ziegler fabricated an elaborate story while trying to convince the woman to sexually engage with him. He told her he and his wife were “driving around” that day and asked for her address so the couple could come and have sex with her, according to text messages included in a previously reported police search warrant affidavit.

When the woman asked who was coming, Christian replied, “Prob just me this time now,” while claiming Bridget had been ready for a threesome a half hour before but was no longer available.

The woman then canceled the tryst, responding, “Sorry I was mostly in for her.”

Despite that, Christian Ziegler showed up at her apartment, where the woman claimed he raped her. He admitted having sex with the woman but claimed it was consensual and showed police a video recording he’d made of the act. The woman told police he made the video without her knowledge.

Police closed the rape investigation last week with no rape charges filed but have forwarded a potential video voyeurism charge against Christian Ziegler to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

