Homeless count in Lee and Collier looks to assess problem -- preliminary figures suggests it's bad

As the month of January winds down each year, thousands of outreach workers across the country scour parking lots, back alleys, and other tucked-in areas searching for the homeless.

Once found, the outreach workers run through a battery of questions with the hope of gaining a better understanding of just how pervasive homelessness is in America.

Similar to a Census, these Point-in-Time Counts will be shared with the federal government with the hope that added funds will flow back to Lee, Collier and other county communities to tackle this very complicated issue.

Ashelba Brown is one such local outreach worker with the non-profit Community Assisted Supported Living. She specializes in helping those suffering mental illness and addictions and allowed WGCU to accompany her recently on a Lee County count.

Brown began by walking through a Walmart parking lot in Cape Coral where many unhoused try to blend in.

She explained what to look for: People sitting in cars with the doors open; Excessive amount of things on the dash board.

Whether it's this big box store or one of the prolific strip malls in Southwest Florida, those living in their cars tend to park around the lot’s edge. The lucky, if there is such a thing when you're unhoused, find a spot under a shady tree.

Aside from counting the unhoused, it’s Brown’s mission to truly engage with individuals suffering on the streets, to help them find a place — a lofty goal in an area untenable for many because of skyrocketing rental prices.

Point In Time count finds the face of homelessness changing in Southwest Florida

Brown walked through parking lots for maybe 15 minutes, finally spotting a car with a sunscreen across the windshield, the dashboard spilled over with things. Filled bags rise from the floorboard to the roof of the car. As Brown approached, the driver-side window was down and a man inside was eating his lunch.

"Hello, we are doing a Point-in-Time Count for the homeless today. It’s nationwide. Can we count you,” Brown asked.

The man looks to be in his 60s, is clean-cut and admits to living in his car. He’s making do with money from his saving account and declines to be interviewed for the Point-in-Time Count.

“Come on bro, let me help you," Brown said.

He politely declined: “I’m glad you are doing your work — I just don't need your help today.”

The journey continued through yet another unofficial homeless shelter parking lot and ran across a woman escaping the mid-day sun under a tree, standing still, staring out to nowhere in particular and looked exhausted.

Her name is Kristara and tears come when asked how’s she’s doing.

"Little-by-little, I started losing everything,” she explained.

Kristara is in her mid 30s and said she’s been without a home for the past 18 months. Her four children were taken from her, just as she was taken from her mom when she was a young girl.

Kristara grew up in foster care and worries she will never reconnect with her children, just as she never did with her mother.

Brown encourages her to not give up.

“We all fall down but you’ve got to get up," she said. “Let me count you ok? … What’s your name. “

Kristara concedes. Her voice will be heard, her circumstances noted and analyzed.

On a similar Point-in-Time Count in Collier County, we head behind a church in Immokalee. Like their counterparts in Lee County, several volunteers are here, they also are offering food, blankets, tents, vaccines and haircuts.



Nurse Linda Frisina has just given an older woman with no home a flu shot and guides the woman to the area where she can be counted.

Frisina begins to cry.

"People have to understand ," she said, "people can lose it so easily and become homeless. It’s really sad. It’s a real problem.”

Snapshot of the homeless

The Point-in-Time Count is supposed to provide a snapshot of what the homeless situation is like at any given time during the year. But the numbers are far from reality, representing about 30 percent of the overall unhoused populations here and across the country.

Micheal Overway, who leads both the Lee County and Collier County homeless coalitions, anticipates the numbers in both counties will increase this year. Last year each rose significantly — Collier by 50 percent and Lee by 46.

There’s even more bad news. The average age of the unhoused is getting much older. That's not from the chronically unhoused aging each year, but rather it's because there's new, much older face of the unhoused.

“I think what we are going to see this year are the folks that have been homeless and on the streets for a long time are probably going to continue to be the smaller number," Overway said. "I think the newly homeless — or the first-time homeless — are going to be the larger in our counts again as they were last year. I think we will continue to see that trend.”

These newly homeless are mostly senior citizens or women like Kristara with children. When Kristara first became homeless, two of her children were living in a car with her. These new faces of the homeless could represent some 75 to 80 percent of all the unhoused in Lee and Collier when the counts are completed, outreach workers say.

“I hope our homeless situation nationwide gets better. It has to get better because we have an aging population," Brown said. "It has to get better because I don’t want my grandma or my grandpa here. You know it is heartbreaking.”

