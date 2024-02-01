Lee school board wades into cultural wars ahead of any possible state legislation

The Lee County School Board is considering two policy changes that could spark further division in the community.

The first would curtail classroom discussion and study of political, ethical and moral issues in the classrooms that are not part of a state-approved curriculum.

The second policy change under consideration would not allow district staff to display some personal items that also are not part of an approved curriculum. This includes displays that reflect politics, religious or social movements, and or personal ethics. Not banned under the proposed changes are things that are "on a person’s personal space and not in plain view of students."

According to the agenda material, displaying any political, religious or social items in the workplace would be considered district speech and therefore it could be regulated.

A spokesman for the school district said he could not speak on the proposed changes until after the board has made its decision on whether to adopt them or not.

File / WGCU

Madelon Stewart, a leader of the Purple Group, which stands against partisanship in school, had plenty to say, especially after WGCU informed her of the proposed changes: “I am very, very disturbed by this. I don't understand what district speech means. That just sounds incredibly, I would say totalitarian.”

The proposed policy changes come as the chairman of the Republican Party of Lee County discovered that a Riverdale High School teacher had a bulletin board with a banner that read, “Hate Has no Home Here.”

As culture wars explode in Florida, such sentiment has become popular on signs and banners, especially by those considered allies to disenfranchised queer people or people of color.

Below the “hate has no home here” statement are hearts filled with symbols in support of Black Lives Matter; the peace sign; the American flag, and transgender and LGBTQ flags.

Stewart’s husband, Samuel Stewart, who spent close to four decades as a school superintendent in New Jersey, also weighed in: “This country has a great tradition that teachers have some academic freedom to express their own values and views, obviously, that are consistent with the values and views of the of the district. I would believe that the statement that “hate has no home here” would be very consistent with the values of the Lee County School System,”

Lee Republican chairman Michael Thompson has planned a demonstration outside the school district for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to demand the school district remove the banner. Stewart’s Purple Group has planned a counter demonstration at the same time.

Thompson could not be reached for comment Thursday to see if his demonstration is still set to take place now that the school board may enact these new policy changes. These changes could give it the authority to remove the teacher’s banner.

Madelon Stewart’s counter demonstration was intended to stand in solidarity with the Riverdale teacher. Now, the purpose is much broader: “It is such utter hypocrisy to me, that you are expecting a child to reach his highest potential. But what if that child is black, gay, trans, whatever, that's just absurd. There's no way to be educated, if you feel that you're living in an environment of hate. I just it just makes me furious."

Tuesday’s public hearing will be one of two on the matter. The meeting starts at 2:30 p.m. The second meeting will be an evening meeting on February 21.



