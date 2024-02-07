Sides square-off outside Lee school board offices over teacher's "Hate has No Home Here" banner

More than 125 people squared off outside the Lee County School District’s central office Tuesday in support or opposition to a high school teacher who hung a banner in his classroom proclaiming “Hate has no home here.”

The flag represents those weary of all the culture wars who also want to show support for all people, but especially those at the heart of these wars -- disenfranchised queer and trans people as well as people of color.

Anthony Million is a towering man with a booming voice. Over the chorus of chants saying all children should be loved, he was shouting that being gay is a sin.

"Repent your sins" Million boomed.

Out-numbered by at least 4 to 1, Million was among some 25 people who gathered with officials from the Lee County Republican Party who said the banner is indoctrinating students.

On the other side were some 100 members of the Purple Group. They call themselves that because they are made up of Republicans, Democrats and Independents. They say they stand for teachers who for the past few years have lived in fear of losing their jobs.

Culture wars have led to book bans across the state, preferred pronoun bans and quite possibly the removal of political flags. Chief among Republicans' concerns are gay pride flags.

“The legislation that’s been passed has put them under great strain and it’s sad and that’s what the Purple Groups wants to do. We want to advocate for our teachers and support them,” said Betty Ann Sherman, a member of the Purple Group.

But Lee school board members aren’t waiting for possible state legislation on gay pride flags, or banners like the Riverdale teacher put up. In two weeks it will vote on a proposal that would mandate what may and may not be brought into the classroom, including photographs.

This potential policy change comes after the Republican Party of Lee County demanded that the No Hate banner be removed.

Tara Jenner, the vice president of the Republican group said the no hate message isn’t what troubles her and her associates, it’s what else is depicted on the banner: Gay Pride Flag and a Transgender Flag as well as the words, "Black Lives Matter.”

Among those depictions are the American Flag and a peace symbol, which Jenner is fine with: “Sexuality, morality, religion and politics has no place in our schools absent any approved academic curriculum."

The teacher was asked to remove the banner. He hasn't but did agree to cover the words "Black Lives Matter."

