Small jet crash lands on I-75 in Collier, hits vehicle; FHP says southbound interstate is closed

A small jet airplane crash-landed on Interstate 75 in Collier County Friday afternoon, hitting a vehicle in the process and shutting down the southbound lanes at Mile Marker 107.

Florida Highway Patrol units were on the scene of the crash near the Golden Gate overpass and exit in Collier County. The FHP issued an alert about the crash shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Southbound I-75 is closed at 107 and northbound lanes closed at exit 105 with traffic being rerouted in both directions. There was no word on injuries.

The FHP urged drivers to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternate route.

Online flight tracking showed the jet, a Canadair Challenger twin-jet owned by East Shore Aviation and operated by Hop-a-Jet at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, left Fort Lauderdale at 9:35 a.m. Friday and landed in the Ohio State University Airport around 11:57 a.m. The plane departed the Ohio State airport at 1:02 p.m., landing at Naples Airport at 3:12 p.m.

The plane crashed on the freeway shortly after takeoff from Naples. It was scheduled to land at Fort Lauderdale later Friday.

