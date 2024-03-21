Flagpole from Marine barracks in Beirut comes to Port Charlotte park; part of peacekeepers project

For Kevin Shaw, a Charlotte County veteran, seeing the flagpole that once stood over the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, was a difficult moment.

"I lost a lot of friends there," Shaw said Wednesday. "A lot of friends."

The tattered, shrapnel-pocked and tarnished metal pole once carried U.S. and Marine Corps flags and will return to its proper vertical stance — but this time it will stand tall for Shaw, other veterans and the public to see in a special area at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park inCharlotte County.

The pole was brought to the park on Wednesday but the route it took to get to the Charlotte County location was a long and tragic one.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU Michael Gaines shakes hands with Kevin Shaw as they go to leave. Michael Gaines, William Jr. (Bill) Gaines’ brother retraced some of his brother’s time spent in Beirut. During this trip, a flag pole was found and will now be part of the Peace Keeper Memorial in Port Charlotte.

On Oct. 23, 1983, terrorists drove two trucks filled with explosives into buildings housing a multinational peacekeeping force at the Beirut International Airport, killing 241 U.S. service members — 220 Marines, 18 U.S. Navy sailors, and three U.S. Army soldiers — and 58 French military and Lebanese civilians.

More Marines were killed in that attack than in any single-day action since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Michael Gaines lost his brother William, then a 21-year-old Marine, in the bombing. The park off Edgewater Drive is named for William.

Michael Gaines visited the bombing site in June, 2023, where he met Mireille Rebiez, a Lebanese war survivor and now an American citizen.

A narrative included with a description of the pole and memorial explained the moment Gaines and Rebiez made their discovery:



"Access to the parking lot area is controlled but they were allowed a brief accompanied visit. It was a heavy moment. As they stood in silence: Michael was standing where his brother last stood alive. Mireille was witnessing the aches and pains the war had caused not only to Lebanese people but also to those who came in peace to help restore law and order. It was a solemn moment for each of them. In the 15 minutes they were there, they spotted a disregarded large metal tube with shrapnel holes partly hidden under bushes and gravel. It had a ball on top and was recognized as a flagpole. "



Flag pole from 1983 Beirut bombing will stand again in Charlotte County

The pole, after temporarily being raised again at the U.S. Embassy memorial on October 23, 2023, the 40th anniversary of the bombing, returned to the United States on January 27 and was unveiled at the Charlotte County park on Wednesday.

The flagpole will be part of the Beirut Peacemakers Memorial Towerareacurrently being constructed at the park.



Place of remembrance

"This is a very, very exciting day. Because the William R. Gaines Veterans Memorial Park is like no other park that we know of anywhere, honoring all of our veterans and first responders," said Stephen R. Deutsch, a Charlotte County commissioner, during the unveiling. "And we're in the process of building the Peacekeepers Memorial tower right behind me on this piece of land. And today, we've shown to the public and members of the Marine Corps, a flagpole that was in Beirut, Lebanon, at the site of that bombing 40 plus years ago where 241 Americans sacrificed their lives. Officially the beginning of the real war on terror."

Deutsch, veterans liaison for the board of county commissioners, said every veteran that knows of this memorial is likely going to come to the flagpole and put their hand on it.

"And I, I was the first to do it today," he said. "And I wanted to do that. And everyone does. Because in our hearts, everyone that has served, knows what it's like to be in the service. And the same as our first responders to be on the frontlines of our community."

Shaw, a Marine, is one such veteran. He was at the unveiling Wednesday and said it was difficult, at first, to watch.

"Today is important to me because I was actually in Beirut," Shaw said. "That was my unit, that the building got blown up. I looked at that pole hundreds of times when I was there. I remember people, my commanding officer, my executive officer, they all died in there. My best friend, he died in there. That's a lot of people."

Shaw said he would have been sleeping in the barracks when the bombs exploded except for a phone call.

"I actually went, went to the building on that Saturday, call my wife, and she wasn't home. So I went back out to the field across the runway. And that's the first time I ever went to call it she wasn't home," he said. "And about the time the building blew up, I would have been in the building asleep. So just remembering, looking at that pole. Just bring back memories. So it's bittersweet. It's bittersweet. But you know, it's a good thing that they're doing. I'll be glad when the tower gets completed. I can't wait to go in and see it. I didn't know, Gaines, his brother, but he was in my unit. I didn't know him. But he was one of my brothers because he was there."

Deutsch said that to have what once-held the American flag, and the Marine Corps flag, in Charlotte County at the Memorial is an incredible, historic event for Charlotte County.

"And it'll it's going to be cleaned up and it'll be back sometime this summer," he said. "It's a legacy. The park is a legacy and a living memorial to all of our veterans, first responders."

