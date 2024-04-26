Golisano Children's Hospital unveils new SEA STAR program and sensory-friendly ambulance

Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, impacts one in 36 young people, according to the CDC. On Friday, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida announced that it is now a Certified Autism Center.

At the press conference, Alyssa Bostwick, Golisano Chief Nurse and Operations Executive, unveiled the hospital's SEA STAR Program.

“It's Golisano Children's Hospital’s one of a kind program created to support and care for the patients and families in our community living with autism spectrum or sensory disorders," Bostwick said.

"SEA STAR stands for safety, education, awareness, sensory training, autism readiness. It is not a place or a piece of equipment, but a comprehensive commitment to our community that we will meet the unique needs of this population.”

Golisano is the first hospital in Florida and the second facility in the country to obtain this certification. Over 600 hospital staff completed the training and are now equipped with the skills needed to effectively treat autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, addressing unique needs in communication, pain perception and the approach to treatment.

Bostwick also unveiled the hospital’s new sensory-friendly ambulance. Equipped with therapeutic sensory devices, it’s designed to address a patient's specific needs and mitigate the impact of arriving in an ambulance.

“What's the most stimulating thing on an ambulance, it's the lights and sirens," Bostwick said. "So we soundproof the cab. We've changed up the generator, we moved the generator and so when you're inside that ambulance, you can't really hear what's going on outside.”

Golisano Children's Hospital sensory-friendly ambulance.

Dimmer lighting inside create a calmer atmosphere, complemented by illuminated stars and a sky view mural on the ceiling. Sensory strips along the handrail help the patients to hold onto something, while fidget spinner distraction items and safety signal cards cater to nonverbal patients.

A vertical bubble machine enhances relaxation, accompanied by the comfort of weighted blankets, among other thoughtful amenities.

During the press conference Bostwick shared that her son is autistic, and empathizes with other parents who feel misunderstood by both medical professionals and the community-at-large, and how the SEA STAR Program can help.

"As a parent, when you have to leave the safety of your home with an autistic child, I know that feeling in the pit of your stomach, because you're scared. And you're worried about what the world is going to think about the uniqueness of the way your child behaves, and acts," Bostwick said.

"So what I'm here to tell you today is that we are sensory trained. We are aware, and we are ready for your child and your family to walk into this door. And when you come to Golisano Children's Hospital, you don't need to have that feeling, because we got you."

$75,000 in funds were raised for training training and education for Golisano’s SEA STAR Program and the sensory-friendly ambulance was a total donated amount of $525,000.

