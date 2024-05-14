Eight dead, dozens injured as bus carrying farmworkers crashes, overturns in northern Florida

Eight people are dead and 40 injured, when an old school bus carrying migrant workers to a watermelon field in Dunnellon, collided with a pick-up truck not far from the work site. The crash on the two-lane road happened at 6:35 a.m.

“At this point they collided in a side-swiping manner after that the bus traveled off the road, went through a fence struck a tree and overturned, “ said Lt. Patrick Riordan of the Florida Highway Patrol

Riordan said nearly everyone on the bus was injured, eight of them critically.

The farmworkers were working for Olvera Trucking and Harvesting based in Immokalee. It is not clear if the workers were still based out of Immokalee or if they had left base-camp in Southwest Florida for Northern Florida for its growing season. No one from Olvera answered the phone Tuesday afternoon.

1 of 6 — BUS CRASH MCFR b.jpg A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU 2 of 6 — BUS CRASH MCFR a.jpg A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU 3 of 6 — BUS CRASH MCFR.jpg A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU 4 of 6 — BUS CRASH AP.JPG A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU 5 of 6 — BUS CRASH MCFR d.jpg A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU 6 of 6 — BUS CRASH MCFR c.jpg A bus crash near Ocala Tuesday morning claimed the lives of eight people and injured more than 40. The bus was reported to be carrying farmworkers that the Florida Highway patrol said left from the Immokalee area Tuesday morning. Marion County Fire Rescue / WGCU

“While we are working on the scene we are also attempting to make next of kin notification. Next of kin is something FHP takes very seriously and we try we recognize the significance of this for the loss and that is something we are working on as we speak,” Riordan said.

According to the Marion County Fire Rescue Facebook Page: "A total of 46 patients were involved, with eight of them being declared deceased by MCFR Paramedics on scene,." their Facebook post said. "38 total patients were transported to local area hospitals: 8 in critical condition and 30 with non-life threatening injuries."

The rescue service said the National Transportation Safety Board is monitoring the situation.

Photos taken by the Ocala Star-Banner at the scene show the bus lying on its side with both its emergency rear door and top hatch open. The truck that hit it shows extensive damage to its driver’s side.

There is no immediate indication that weather was a factor.

Alan Youngblood/AP / FR171761 AP Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly crash on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 near Dunnellon, Fla. The Florida Highway Patrol says a bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida has overturned, killing several people and injuring other passengers. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

According to Department of Labor records obtained by WGCU, the Olvera recently applied for 43 H2-A workers to harvest watermelon at Cannon Farms this month. The H-2A program allows certain companies to bring workers into the United States for temporary agricultural jobs.

"We will be closed today out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp.," Cannon Farms announced on its Facebook page. "Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident. We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time."

Cannon Farms describes itself as a family owned commercial farming operation that has farmed its land for more than 100 years, focusing now on peanuts and watermelons, which it sends to grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada.

According to the Associated Press, Florida farms employ more H-2A workers than any other state – about 50,000 a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.