Estero's Clemente wins Mizuho Americas Open junior amateur

Estero’s Gianna Clemente added to her trophy case Sunday by winning the junior amateur portion of the Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty Golf Course in New Jersey.

The 16-year-old held on after leading going into Sunday’s final round. She shot 149, winning by two points over last year’s winner Yana Wilson.

Seth Wenig / AP Nelly Korda, right, poses for a photo with AJGA champion Gianna Clemente, left, and tournament host Michelle Wie West, center, after winning the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Jersey City, N.J. Clemente won the amateur portion of the event.

The female amateurs used the Modified Stableford scoring system where a double eagle was worth eight point, an eagle five, birdie three, par two, bogey one and anything above a bogey no points.

The win ranks high on the list of her victories, she said during a press conference after the round.

“To be able to win at a place like this, an event like this is very, very special,” she said at a post-round press conference.

Clemente played in the final group with the number one women golfer in the world Netty Korda and Australian Hannah Green. Korda won the tournament on the final hole, ending a tense battle that went back-and-forth all day.

Clemente kept her lead until the 13th hole where she had a double bogey, scoring no points and falling into a tie.

“I walked on to the next tee very calm,” she said, “obviously very aware of what just happened. I just knew let’s make a couple pars and we’ll be right on track.

Clemente made four pars, a birdie and a bogey on the final six holes.

Wilson struggled with her putter, making three bogeys on the final four holes.

Clemente knew walking up the 18th fairway she could three-putt and still win.

The victory ended a drought for one of the American Junior Golf Association’s top-ranked players.

“It’ been a long winter,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs so to come out and finally win one feels good.”

The round was one of the most-pressure packed she’d ever played in. It was difficult because she wasn’t playing with her opponents and had to watch what they were doing from a distance.

To be able to play with the pros was fun, she said. She did talk to Green during the round about college and turning pro.

“There were some tense moments where conversation was not an option,” she said.

Clemente will take some time off from competition and then compete in the LPGA Shoprite Classic and the British Amateur in Dublin, Ireland, both in June.

