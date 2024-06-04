Despite rain, Lee drought index is climbing; May activate outdoor burn ban when conditions warrant

National Integrated Drought Information System / WGCU Florida drought map

Recent rain showers in Lee County have done little to impact severe drought conditions gripping the Florida Peninsula.

In fact, even after a few days of rain, Lee County’s drought index rating actually jumped.

uesday, Lee approved a measure to join 15 other counties from Collier to Seminolethat are now under active burn bans when conditions reach a certain level, which is imminent.

As of late Tuesday morning, there were 96 fires burning some 9,000 acres in Florida.



A burn ban prohibits outdoor fires including campfires, bonfires and trash burning. Outdoor grilling and backyard fire rings are not included.

Daily rains associated with summer in Florida are not anticipated for at least another three weeks. Officials ask all county residents to be mindful of dry conditions and to use good judgment to mitigate potential for significant wildfires.

This ban does not apply to prescribed burns authorized by the Florida Forest Service, authorized public fireworks displays permitted by Lee County and other government agencies, and fireworks sales authorized by state laws.

