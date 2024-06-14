High heat indices return to Florida after a record setting wet week

While parts of the country tiptoe into summer, Florida is already in the crosshairs of what is likely to have a summer stuffed with all kinds of weather under the sun. From tropical rains battering South Florida this week, to an early season heat wave just a few weeks ago, it’s a season of extremes.

Father’s Day weekend promises to push the thermometer back up into the mid 90s for several parts of the State. Residual humidity left over from the tropical rains earlier this week will help drive the heat index close to triple digits both Saturday and Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm well into the 90s Statewide. Muggy conditions will create heat index values in the upper 90s and low triple digits (100-105) to the North. The lack of daytime heating will allow for showers and thunderstorms that do develop to gradually dissipate throughout the evening and early overnight hours across Florida. Low temperatures will remain in the low to middle 70s.

North Florida and the Panhandle are expected to have the hottest weather this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 90s in some spots. The heat index will easily reach above 105 in some areas so be careful to limit your exposure to extreme heat.

Central Florida can expect highs to peak in the lower 90 degrees and heat indices near 100 in some spots. Temperatures should slip back to the upper 80s for part of next week.

In south Florida, expect temperatures in the 80s throughout the weekend with the heat index staying in the 90s.

In southwest Florida, temperatures are expected to hover around 90, with a few exceptions a few degrees above and below that.



The heat index measures how it really feels outside, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat index is calculated based on two factors:

Air temperature

Relative humidity



Heat index values are based on shady, light wind conditions. Exposure to full sunshine can increase heat index values by up to 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

In general, dangerous conditions occur as soon as the heat index hits 105 degrees. Conditions are considered extremely dangerous if the heat index is 126 degrees or higher. If you want to know your heat risk, click here: Current heat risk

You can also read more about the extreme heat risk and what it means for people sensitive to weather extremes by clicking here: What is the extreme heat map?

