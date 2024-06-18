Hooked on hockey -- Floridians getting the hots for an icy sport

Wilfredo Lee/AP / AP Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) and Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) round the net as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) guards the net during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers are up 3 games to 1 over the Oilers.

A whole new Florida crowd is learning hockey lingo, from cherry pickers to cross-checking to hat tricks.

That’s because more Floridians are getting hooked on the sport, as Florida’s teams have more success on the ice. The NHL’s Florida Panthers need just one more game to win the team’s first Stanley Cup.

And Southwest Floridians roared with excitement as their own Florida Everblades recently made hockey history with three straight championship wins in their minor league, the ECHL.

The team continues to break attendance records at their Hertz Arena home ice, continuing a several year's trend according to Everblades Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Chris Palin.

“We have a pretty good core fans from Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda straight down to Marco Island. So our reach is pretty significant and pretty big. We even have season ticket holders from Orlando,” said Palin.

He says their 7,600-seat arena is averaging about 86% attendance.

“The longer the run, it certainly helps to get sales and it's going to help build numbers for next year,” said Palin

Jim Haverstrom, is USA Hockey’s coaching chief for Florida. He says hockey crowds are changing.

“It used to be they used to say oh, it's just all the snowbirds coming down. Now it's the actual population are just so hooked on it themselves,” said Haverstrom.

Haverstrom says the recent success of Florida’s NHL teams and the Everblades is translating to the growth of the sport in our state.

“For the last five years, a Florida based team has been in the Stanley Cup playoffs. So that means more access for people to watch, more excitement that goes around the areas,” said Haverstrom. “In Fort Myers, the Everblades have had such a strong fan base. But again, Florida is really kind of fickle. If you don't win, they don't come out as often.”

Haverstrom sees a bright future for the growth of hockey in Florida as the area attracts better coaching and Florida talent are making it to the NHL. And as the latest bout of hockey fever rises in Florida, he says more people, young and old, will want to play the sport. USA hockey says they’ve seen nearly a 50% increase in Florida USA hockey membership since 2016.

Palin says there seeing that participation at the Hertz arena. “Our recreational and travel program is booming. I mean, we've never had more teams,” he said.

Palin knows a three-peat is a unique moment and opportunity.

“I don't know if it'll ever happen again, at this level. But, you know, our goal now is to create even more history and make it four in a row.”

The team’s success can be a challenge in some ways. It shines a light on their top talent which can mean losing top players to leagues abroad or the American Hockey League, a step below the NHL.

That’s why Palin says the entire Everblades team works on more than just winning. It’s about delivering a fun experience.

“You can't control what happens on the ice. You can control everything else,” said Palin. That means working to entertain the entire family, even those who might not be a big hockey fan.

“If they see themselves on the scoreboard, and they're dancing, and, you know, they get to see Swampy the mascot or they win something or they're part of a promotion, that's as important as what happens on the ice," he said. "A lot of times they don't remember whether the team won or lost. they remember the experience.”

Palin says while he can’t guarantee a win, he says he can promise a sporting experience that he believes is unmatched in speed and intensity.

