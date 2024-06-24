StoryCorps Fort Myers: Long-time Lee Schools’ educator talks about her life, relocating to SW Florida, and giving back while in retirement

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear Doug MacGregor interview his friend Joy Perez all about her life from growing up in Ohio, the Kent State shooting, relocating to Southwest Florida, a more than three decade-long career teaching with the Lee County School District, and continuing to give back, now while in retirement.



