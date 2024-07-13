Trump whisked off stage after apparent gunshots ring out at Pa. rally; blood seen on his face; shooter killed by Secret Service

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.

The shooter is dead and a rally attendee killed at the event, the Butler County district attorney told AP.

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

Two officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation publication.

The shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents, the official said, adding the person was on the roof of a building outside the venue.

The officials said the shooter was engaged by members of the U.S. Secret Service counterassault team and killed. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person at the center of protection.

The attack was the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It comes amid a deeply polarized political atmosphere, just four months from the presidential elections and days before Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party’s convention.

Donald Trump’s campaign said in a statement that he was “fine” after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.

The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

1 of 7 — Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP / AP 2 of 7 — Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP / AP 3 of 7 — APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP / AP 4 of 7 — APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP / AP 5 of 7 — APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP / AP 6 of 7 — Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped into a vehicle off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP / AP 7 of 7 — APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP / AP

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the fairgrounds shortly after Trump left the stage.

The U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies did not immediately respond to messages.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he had been briefed on the situation and condemned the incident, saying that “violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable.”

President Biden was briefed about the shooting, sources said.

Biden said he is waiting for additional information before formally calling the attack an attempted assassination on the former president.

“I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” he told reporters, pledging to provide updates as he learns more.

Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” He pledged to update the public either later Saturday on whether they speak, as well as additional details about the investigation.

“It’s sick. It’s sick,” he said during a news briefing.

Politicians continue to condemn political violence