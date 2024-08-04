State officials urge Florida residents in Big Bend area, and vicinity, to prepare for likely Hurricane Debby's rain, wind

“Catastrophic rain” is what Florida officials said Sunday they expect when Tropical Storm Debby comes ashore Monday, likely as a hurricane.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials held a media briefing Sunday morning as Debby started to move over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie says the situation coming from Debby will change Monday.

“Two days ago, this was just going to be a rain event. Now we have a wind and a rain event, but the winds are going to subside pretty quickly once it makes landfall. And then we're going to be in to a catastrophic rain situation where we have situations in Florida that will receive 15, maybe as high as 20 inches of rain.”

Guthrie stressed that everything depends on how the storm system reacts to the warm Gulf water:

“As the governor said Tropical Storm Debbie is set to become a hurricane by tonight. Before it reaches the Florida Big Bend coast. I was talking to our meteorologists this morning. And again there is a one in three chance that this may have a rapid intensification.”

National Hurricane Center / WGCU

State officials say residents, no matter where they are, need to make sure they're paying attention to storm updates.

At the briefing DeSantis described state efforts to construct flood control devices at utility stations in advance of Debby.

“First time we've ever done this with utility," DeSantis said. "So there have substations we're gonna have a lot of water. If those substations flood that's going to cause power interruption.”

DeSantis said the flood control devices have been provided to the substations as well as to schools and other possibly threatened and critical structures.

“We think that that's going to be be able to mitigate some of the power outages that we're going to be doing. That's the first time Florida has ever done the flood, the flood control devices at utility stations," he said. "And we have had a few local communities that have really embraced it and it's been been effective.”

Guthrie further described the deployment of flood control devices around substations.

"This has been a best practice for hospitals inside a hurricane Ian and Idalia. And now we're taking that to substations and wastewater treatment plants water treatment plants," he said. "If you are a municipality or a county, an electrical entity. We still have some time to put that out. We have over 10 miles of the flood control devices."

The governor said that emergency workers have also pre-staged more than 30,000 bottles of water, over 160,000 meals and nearly 14,000 tarps in the parts of Florida where Debby is expected to impact.

As of Sunday morning, National Hurricane Center data showed Debby continuing to gradually turn to the right north-northwestward at more than 12 miles per hour.

Jared Perdue, Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, gave a rundown of what state highway department workers have been preparing to help those who may need to evacuate.

"We started coordination calls and staging and moving and mobilizing resources, as early as Monday of this week. We take these storms very seriously. We want to be prepared to respond at a moment's notice," Perdue said. "And we've already begun securing all of our construction projects throughout the state, especially in the vicinity of the impact area all of our coastal bridge projects, and even projects along State routes and interstate system to help people move around we secure those projects and shut those projects down so people can move around freely."

Perdue added that workers have been preparing FDOT facilities, making sure travel lanes and shoulders are clear from debris and ready to handle evacuations if they're ordered.

"We've already extended our Road Ranger service patrolled a 24/7 operation to facilitate people safely moving around and getting where they need to go," he said.

Where Debby is going

A steering pattern should cause Debby to turn northward and then north-northeastward during the next day or so, taking the core of the cyclone to the Big Bend region of Florida early Monday.

While Debby moves across the very warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico and remains in a relatively low wind shear environment, the storm will have an opportunity to strengthen rapidly before reaching the coast.

Storm models suggest significant strengthening. The NHC intensity shows Debby becoming a hurricane by tonight (Sunday) prior to landfall.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.