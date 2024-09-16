Shell Factory announces closing; Sept. 27-29 final open weekend; park operated for nearly 90 years

WGCU

The odd, unusual and usual — a glimpse of what Old Florida once was like — plus a menagerie of animals and other attractions were a given for those visiting the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers over the past nearly 90 years.

That all ends in two weeks.

On Monday the Shell Factory announced on its Facebook page that it would be permanently closing.

"After 86 wonderful years of serving the community, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of the Shell Factory & Nature Park," the social media announcement said. "This iconic North Fort Myers destination has brought joy to countless families and visitors since 1938. Our final days of operation will be the weekends of Sept. 20-22 and Sept. 27-29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m."

Until the final days, the attraction said its Nature Park and Gift Shop would remain open and onsite restaurants, the Southern Grill and Tommy’s Outdoor Café, would offer a limited menu.

However, the Fun Park section of Shell Factory would be closed, effective immediately.

"We hope you’ll stop by and enjoy our beloved attractions and restaurants one last time," the announcement urged.

“This has been an incredibly hard decision, as the Shell Factory has been a huge part of our community and my life," Pam Cronin, owner for the past 27 years, said. "We are so proud of the countless joyous experiences shared here—whether aboard bumper boats, in our nature park, at the mini-golf course, or within our shops and restaurants."

The announcement said the facility was working with wildlife officials to ensure the safe rehoming of the animals housed at the park. Support for employees during the closing transition was also being provided, the site owner said.

A media release sent on behalf of the site Monday described the history of the park.

In 1997, Cronin and her late husband, Tom, took the helm of the property when it was under foreclosure and lovingly transformed it from a roadside tourist spot to a sought-out destination for locals, seasonal residents and tourists.

Over the years, the couple made extensive investments and upgrades to the property, created the Nature Park, an animal rescue, and founded The Nature Park Environmental Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The property has two restaurants, the Southern Grill and Tommy’s Outdoor Café.

Adjacent to the restaurant is The Carousel Cabaret (an outlet for community involvement in the arts), a small venue, host to weddings, events and receptions of all kinds. The park has also supported many local nonprofits by serving as the host venue for countless fundraisers and events that rallied the community together in support of important community, animal and wildlife missions.

1 of 5 — shell factory animals.jpg Animals, attractions such as the Calendar Girls and all manner of typical Florida offerings were the forte of the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers. The attraction is closing it's doors at the end of September after 86 years. Shell Factory / WGCU 2 of 5 — CALENDAR GIRLS.jpg Animals, attractions such as the Calendar Girls and all manner of typical Florida offerings were the forte of the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers. The attraction is closing it's doors at the end of September after 86 years. Shell Factory / WGCU 3 of 5 — Shell Factory corals.JPG Shell Factory closing Shell Factory / WGCU 4 of 5 — Shell Factory - Peacock.jpg 5 of 5 — Shell Factory - Bird.jpg

Throughout the years, the couple overcame hurricanes, the recession, financial challenges and fires. After her husband died, Cronin continued to own and operate the Shell Factory, leading the organization through the pandemic and multiple hurricanes.

However, with any property that is over 86 years old and of this size, ongoing maintenance and repairs are costly. While Cronin has made significant investments to sustain the Shell Factory’s continued operations, the sad reality is that the park is no longer viable in its current form.

“This is an unfortunate, yet natural evolution that we have seen countless old Florida roadside attractions like ours face. Many other classic tourist destinations that were once booming have come and gone over the years,” Cronin said. “Having witnessed these changes within our industry, I feel proud that the Shell Factory has achieved such a long-lasting, 86-year history that has touched the lives of so many, and I’m grateful for the incredible journey and enduring legacy we leave behind.”

“On behalf of our entire team at the Shell Factory, we are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and cherished memories created by our visitors, employees and community members throughout the years, including many who have cherished their own childhood memories at the Shell Factory and gone on to create new memories with their children and grandchildren in these same beloved spaces,” said Cronin. “While we bid farewell to this chapter, the Shell Factory team remains committed to preserving the rich legacy of our landmark and exploring ways to honor its history and impact on the community.”

Send your memories

To celebrate shared memories, Shell Factory invites those who have visited to share favorite moments at Facebook.com/ShellFactoryNaturePark using the hashtag #MyShellFactoryMemories.

