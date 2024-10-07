Monday 5pm -- Major Hurricane Milton: fine-tuning Florida's track, impacts

Editor's note: Spanish version below follows.

Hurricane Milton is an extraordinary storm that exploded significantly in intensity on Monday. Its eyewall is completely symmetrical and extremely strong. The eye is tiny and will likely fluctuate as the hurricane reaches its maximum strength during the next 24 hours as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico.

As these fluctuations happen, eye replacement cycles will allow the hurricane to expand its wind field, especially as it inches closer to Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

These eyewall replacements will be crucial until the last minute before landfall. With each eyewall replacement cycle, there can be wobbles in location; therefore, slights change on track.

Timing

Residents need to finish their preparations by Tuesday night. As Milton moves closer, weather conditions will quickly deteriorate across Florida, from west to east.

IMPACTS BY AREA

West coast of Florida - from Tampa area southward to Southwest Florida.

Under the current track, Milton should land in the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday late afternoon or early evening. It’s important to remember that Milton is a very powerful hurricane that will push water onshore for a prolonged period of time. After Milton makes landfall, the wind shifts, and the strong onshore flow will continue even as Milton dissects the Peninsula.

The storm surge from Englewood to the Anclote River, including the Tampa Bay area, will be catastrophic. In some spots, it can surpass 15 feet. Across Southwest Florida, the storm surge will range between 4 and 10 feet.

Milton will approach the West Coast of Florida as a major category hurricane. Please do not let your guard down as you will start to hear that this system is becoming weaker; this means that it’s coming down on categories, but be sure that this will be a catastrophic storm that will cause extensive damage And, unfortunately, loss of lives.

If you are in an evacuation zone, please evacuate immediately. The winds will be strong, even across inland Central Florida. Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, there could be maximum sustained winds of at least 75 mph and likely higher than 90 mph with stronger gusts.

Rainfall will be the highest across portions of Central Florida through North Florida. Through Sunday, the rainfall will range between 8 to 12 inches across Central Florida, with some isolated amounts that could exceed 12 inches.

South Florida — Expect the worst weather between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday. Tropical storms force winds between 39 and 58 mph. Rain bands could produce gusty winds, and a few tornadoes are possible within the rain bands. Some areas could receive up to 6 inches of rain, and some isolated spots with higher amounts.

North Florida — The East Coast of Florida remains under a hurricane watch. This includes the St. John's River, which runs from Sebastian in Northwood to South Carolina. Storm surges could reach 3 feet in some areas and up to 4 feet in the St. John's River. Heavy rainfall in North Florida could produce flash flooding. Rainfall totals across some parts of North Florida, from Gainesville to Jacksonville, could exceed 12 inches. Keep in mind these are areas already well saturated from recent storms, so any additional rain will quickly cause flooding.

Milton es un huracán extraordinario que aumentó significativamente su intensidad el lunes. Su pared ocular es completamente simétrica y extremadamente fuerte. El ojo es diminuto y probablemente fluctuará a medida que el huracán alcance su fuerza máxima durante las próximas 24 horas mientras viaja sobre el Golfo de México. A medida que ocurren estas fluctuaciones, los ciclos de reemplazo del ojo permitirán que el huracán expanda su campo de viento, especialmente a medida que se acerca a Florida el miércoles por la tarde.

Estos reemplazos de la pared ocular serán cruciales hasta el último minuto antes de tocar tierra. Con cada ciclo de reemplazo de la pared ocular, puede haber oscilaciones en la ubicación; por lo tanto, los cambios leves en la trayectoria.

Los residentes deben terminar sus preparativos el martes por la noche. A medida que Milton se acerca, las condiciones climáticas se deteriorarán rápidamente en Florida, de oeste a este.

IMPACTOS POR ÁREA

Costa oeste de Florida: desde el área de Tampa hacia el sur hasta el suroeste de Florida.

Según la trayectoria actual, Milton debería tocar tierra en el área de la Bahía de Tampa el miércoles a última hora de la tarde o a primera hora de la noche. Es importante recordar que Milton es un huracán muy poderoso que empujará el agua hacia la costa durante un período prolongado de tiempo. Después de que Milton toque tierra, el viento cambiará y el fuerte flujo hacia la costa continuará incluso mientras Milton atraviesa la península.

La marejada ciclónica será catastrófica desde Englewood hasta el río Anclota, incluida el área de la bahía de Tampa. En algunos lugares, puede superar los 15 pies. En todo el suroeste de Florida, la marejada ciclónica oscilará entre 4 y 10 pies.

Milton se acercará a la costa oeste de Florida como un huracán de categoría mayor. No bajes la guardia, ya que comenzarás a escuchar que este sistema se está debilitando; esto significa que está bajando de categoría, pero ten la seguridad de que será una tormenta catastrófica que causará daños extensos y, lamentablemente, pérdida de vidas. Si estás en una zona de evacuación, evacúa de inmediato. Los vientos serán fuertes, incluso en el interior de Florida Central. Desde el miércoles por la tarde hasta el jueves por la mañana, podría haber vientos máximos sostenidos de al menos 75 mph y probablemente más de 90 mph con ráfagas más fuertes.

Las precipitaciones serán más intensas en partes del centro de Florida hasta el norte de Florida. Hasta el domingo, las precipitaciones oscilarán entre 8 y 12 pulgadas en el centro de Florida, con algunas cantidades aisladas que podrían superar las 12 pulgadas.

Sur de Florida: se espera el peor clima entre el miércoles por la tarde y las primeras horas del jueves. Las tormentas tropicales fuerzan vientos entre 39 y 58 mph. Las bandas de lluvia podrían producir vientos racheados y es posible que se produzcan algunos tornados dentro de las bandas de lluvia. Algunas áreas podrían recibir hasta 6 pulgadas de lluvia y algunos puntos aislados con cantidades mayores.

Norte de Florida: la costa este de Florida permanece bajo vigilancia de huracán. Esto incluye el río St. John's, que corre desde Sebastian en Northwood hasta Carolina del Sur. Las marejadas ciclónicas podrían alcanzar 3 pies en algunas áreas y hasta 4 pies en el río St. John's. Las fuertes lluvias en el norte de Florida podrían producir inundaciones repentinas. Las precipitaciones totales en algunas partes del norte de Florida, desde Gainesville hasta Jacksonville, podrían superar los 30 centímetros. Tenga en cuenta que estas son áreas que ya están muy saturadas debido a las tormentas recientes, por lo que cualquier lluvia adicional provocará rápidamente inundaciones.

