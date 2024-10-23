"Paying the price for living in paradise" | Video essay
As soon as they were permitted on island, WGCU videographers Andrea Melendez and Amanda Whittamore drove up to Manasota Key to capture images of the devastation after hurricane Milton. The island already was recovering from the flooding from hurricane Helene when Milton hit the barrier island off the west coast of Florida.
Paying the price for living in paradise
Drone footage provided by WGCU videographer Tom James.
1 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Storm surge crashed into Manasota Key and Englewood causing wide spread damage. Residents were cleaning up after Hurricane Helene, and now even more destruction after Hurricane Milton.
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
2 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
3 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
4 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
5 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
6 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
7 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
8 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
9 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
10 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
11 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
12 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
13 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
14 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
15 of 19 — HMiltonManasotaWGCU1023AM
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
16 of 19 — 101424 aiw manasotakey 004.JPG
John Tierney of Valrico helps a friend remove debris from his property on Manasota Key on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Behind Tierney, the damage to Manasota Key Road can be seen. The road was washed away by Hurricane Milton.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
17 of 19 — 101424 aiw manasotakey 003.JPG
Severe damage can be seen at this home on Manasota Key on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Several houses on Manasota Key were damaged beyond repair during Hurricane Milton. This house was also flooded by Hurricane Helene.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
18 of 19 — 101424 aiw manasotakey 002.JPG
An American flag still stands after Hurricane Milton destroyed several homes on Manasota Key.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
19 of 19 — 101424 aiw manasotakey 001.JPG
Severe damage can be seen at this home on Manasota Key on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Several houses on Manasota Key were damaged beyond repair during Hurricane Milton. This house was also flooded by Hurricane Helene.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU