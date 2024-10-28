Molly Rowan-Deckart stepping down as Alliance for the Arts executive director

The Alliance The Alliance for the Arts announced Monday that Molly Rowan-Deckart will step down from her role as executive director effective December 15, 2024.

She will be assuming the role of CEO of Marquee Arts in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts During her tenure as Alliance executive director, Molly Rowan-Deckart has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton, and Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto of all arts funding in Florida this past June.

Rowan-Deckart has served in the position for four years. During her tenure, she has been instrumental in leading the organization through a period of transformation, growth, and challenges, including recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton, and Gov. Ron DeSantis' abrupt decision to veto all arts funding in Florida earlier this year. She also spearheaded the Alliance's participation in the American for the Arts' Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 survey on behalf of Fort Myers and Lee County.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Alliance Executive Director Molly Rowan-Deckart Releases Arts & Economic Prosperity Study results on December 13, 2023.

“Molly has been a visionary leader for the Alliance, guiding the organization through unprecedented times while keeping our mission and values at the forefront of everything we do, especially as we approach the 50th anniversary,” said Jarrett Eady, chair of the Alliance’s board of directors. “We are deeply grateful for her leadership and dedication to making the arts a vibrant part of our community, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts Alliance Board Chairman Jarrett Eady is "deeply grateful for [Rowan-Deckart's] leadership and dedication to making the arts a vibrant part of our community."

“It has been a privilege to lead the Alliance for the Arts and work alongside such talented, passionate people,” said Rowan-Deckart. “I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished together and excited to see the continued work to build the arts community in Southwest Florida. I look forward to seeing the continued success of the Alliance in the years ahead.”

The Alliance’s board of directors has established a transition plan to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities to senior leadership while an interim leadership strategy is considered.

A search for a new executive director is expected in the coming weeks. However, Rowan-Deckart will continue in an advisory capacity until her replacement has been chosen and is in place.

There will be a “Farewell to Molly” event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6 that will take place in conjunction with the opening reception for the Alliance’s annual "Off the Wall" exhibition.

For more information about the Alliance for the Arts and updates on the leadership transition, visit www.artinlee.org or follow the Alliance on social media at @AlliancefortheArts.