Three churches join the LGBTQ+ community at Southwest Florida's Pride Festival

What makes a festival good? Loud music, drinks, liberation? What about religion? The Alliance for the Arts hosted Southwest Florida’s Pride Festival on Saturday with guest appearances from drag queens and disciples.

The Rev. Nicole Earp of Refuge non-denominational Christian church remembers when her congregation began welcoming LGBTQ+ members in 2020.

“The church has even evolved since then. I'm a member of the LGBTQ community, I just married my wife back in March, and so it's really grown and evolved.”

Earp acknowledges the challenges that came with the church's decision.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people left the church at that time. Our congregation that we have left, that didn't leave, has responded very positively.” Earp said. “We even have some people here for their very first Pride, just because they want to be open allies and show their support for the community. We've ebbed and flowed. We lost people, but the people who are there are super supportive and super on board with where we're headed.”

1 of 3 — Fort Myers United Church of Christ.jpg Members of Fort Myers United Church of Christ gathered at Pride Fest Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. 2 of 3 — Temple Beth El.jpg Temple Beth El representatives at the Alliance for the Arts Saturday 3 of 3 — Refuge Church.jpg In support of the LGBTQ+ community was Refuge Church.

Reform Judaism was the first major denomination to embrace homosexual members in the 1970s. Karen Quanstrom, from Temple Bethel El of Fort Myers, reflects on what it means to stand alongside other religious communities at Pride.

“There's been, of course, a lot of exclusion and judgment. You can see in this event today, a lot more houses of worship are here, making themselves known to the LGBTQ community. Jews, Christians, coming together to let this community understand, that we are here for them.”

It’s a moment of connection, but not one without complexity. Faith traditions have long wrestled with questions of inclusion, leaving many individuals deeply hurt. Andrew White, vice moderator of St. John the Apostle Metropolitan Community Church, sees this pain firsthand.

“I see tears start welling up in their eyes, and I just see this deep hurt that's out there, and it honestly makes me want to apologize, I didn't do it, but somebody has to say ‘that was not supposed to happen to you. It wasn't fair that it happened to you.'"

White reflects on the difference between welcoming someone and truly accepting them.

“Churches come into this position where it's welcome gays and lesbians… but it's always been on our terms. We will welcome you, and you can sit there, but nobody really celebrates with you and says, ‘We want to honor who you are in this moment, and support where you are going in the next moment.'”

