Five new shows open at area theaters Thanksgiving week

This week, theatergoers have 12 productions from which to choose:

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This classic story captures the essence of the holidays and is perfect entertainment for the entire family.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ebenezer Scrooge with his infamous “Bah, Humbug!” takes the stage in this beloved musical. Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to show him cheerful memories from his past, cruel realities from his present and the very likely future. Scrooge learns important lessons about his impact on the lives of others, especially Bob Cratchit and his ailing son, Tiny Tim. This classic story captures the essence of the holidays and is perfect entertainment for the entire family. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. shows.]

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Last performed in the Off Broadway Palm in 2017, "Another Night Before Christmas" puts some laughter into the holiday.

“Another Night Before Christmas” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: ‘Twas the night before Christmas…and there’s a “burglar” in the house, but his eyes twinkled, and his dimples were merry. A cynical social worker is about to have her humbug attitude turned upside down in this charming musical comedy. The show, which was last performed on the Off Broadway Palm stage in 2017, opens on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, with performances at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and continues on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. [Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for 7:30 p.m. shows.]

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; and Christmas dinner are all included in TNP's production of "A Christmas Story: The Musical"

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” [The Naples Players]: Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others. The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa’s Lap,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and the inevitable “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!”

"A Christmas Story, The Musical" will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven’t. Performances are in the Kizzie Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. Note: There is no performance on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28).

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe In addition to iconic Motown Christmas tunes, "A Motown Christmas" includes original music by WBTT Artistic Director Nate Jacobs.

“A Motown Christmas” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Just about everyone enjoys some type of Christmas music during the holidays. And WBTT loves to present a special holiday show as its Christmas card to the community. This year, presented for the third time, "A Motown Christmas" will grace the main stage and have you dancing in your seat to holiday tunes.

"A Motown Christmas" selects traditional favorite carols and pairs them with the company’s trademark mix of soulful, rocking hits from the Motown record company. Motown’s Barry Gordy had a vision that changed the music industry forever. This festive holiday revue is the culmination of that vision – a perfect blend of traditional Christmas carols paired with soulful songs made famous by such Motown celebrities as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Supremes and The Jackson 5. WBTT’s sizzling signature style makes this a most memorable Christmas treat that’s fun for the whole family! Listen to a preview on WGCU. Previews are Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Show opens Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. Note: There is no performance on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28).

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players A family expose' threatens to scuttle Christmas in this high-spirited holiday comedy.

“A Nice Family Christmas” [The Studio Players]: An unexpected visit from crazy Uncle Bob and their outrageous Grandmother starts the evening on its wild journey. Middle son, Carl, has been charged to write an article for his newspaper about Christmas with his family, or he’s fired. The problem is, he doesn’t have his family’s consent. One by one, we learn of each family member’s secrets, problems and dysfunctions, and when they learn that Carl is writing an article with some very personal family information, the fruitcake hits the fan. The question is, will the magic of Christmas bring them back together? Opens in the Joan Jenks Auditorium at Golden Gate Community Center on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Note: the Dec. 1 matinee is sold out, but call 239-398-9192 to be placed on the “extra seating list.”

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre This soaring and inspiring musical features two decades of Carole King’s hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move.”

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical [Asolo RepertoryTheatre]: Carole King’s journey was as extraordinary as her music. At 18, she wrote No. 1 songs for Aretha Franklin and The Drifters. At 29, she was the voice of a generation. The road along the way was full of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It wasn’t always perfect, but it was real - and that’s what made it beautiful. A smash hit on Broadway and London’s West End, this soaring and inspiring musical features two decades of King’s hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. Note: There is no performance on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28).

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Swinging from despair to hope, this one-man show starring Jeffrey Binder will surprise attendees with its humor, compassion, and hope.

“Every Brilliant Thing” [Gulfshore Playhouse Struthers Studio]: What are the brilliant things that make your life worth living? In this one-of-a-kind production, patrons are invited to help tell the story. The show’s storyteller began his own list at age 7 to help his depressed mother through an episode and ended up transforming the way he looked at the world. Swinging from despair to hope, this one-man show starring Jeffrey Binder will surprise attendees with its humor, compassion, and hope. The result is a poignant and unforgettable, immersive theatrical experience. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30; and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Note: There is no performance on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28).

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony "Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits" parodies Broadway with wit, charm, and hilarious lyrics.

“Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: Experience Broadway’s greatest hits in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theater’s most cherished stars and songwriters. The show parodies Broadway with wit, charm, and hysterical lyrics. Performances are Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Note: There is no performance on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28).

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre What could possibly go wrong when a Catholic young man brings home his Jewish/atheist fiancee at Christmas.

“Greetings” [Players Circle Theatre]: A miraculously funny comedy about a Catholic young man who brings home his Jewish/atheist fiancée at Christmas. Filled with humor and fantasy, this touching and endearing play is about a family blessed with a miracle. Previews are Monday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Show opens Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m., with performances continuing on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Note: There is no performance on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28).

Courtesy of Urbanite Theatre / Urbanite Theatre "Jennifer, Who Is Leaving" poignantly captures the demands placed on women, who are often thrust into the role of caregiver - like it or not.

“Jennifer, Who Is Leaving” [Urbanite Theatre]: Set in a lonely Dunkin Donuts alongside a Massachusetts highway outside Boston, this Morgan Gould dark comedy poignantly captures the demands placed on women, who are often thrust into the role of caregiver - like it or not. The play features just four characters: Nan, who is working the night shift and fielding frequent calls from her husband, who needs help finding … everything; Jennifer, who is doing her best to ignore Joey, the aging patient wearing down her patience; and Lili, who is overwhelmed by the looming pressure of the SATs and her father’s insistence that she go to work the night before the test. Listen to a preview of his show on WGCU. Performances are Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. Note: There are no performances on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28) or Friday, Nov. 29., nor are tickets available for Saturday, Nov. 30.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players "No Sex Please: It's Christmas" is a comedy set around a real-estate deal.

“No Sex Please: It’s Christmas” [Charlotte Players]: It’s Christmas Eve, and a builder has invited prospective buyers, Fred and Gladys McNicoll, to spend the holidays in “The House of the Future" in the hopes that the “spirit of the season” will close the deal. Will they sign the contract, or will the Christmas Eve shenanigans ruin the builder’s dream of off-loading this huge “white elephant”? Performances are Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre "The Murder of Roger Ackroyd" has been hailed as one of Agatha Christie’s best-known stories and voted “best crime novel ever” by the British Crime Writers’ Association.

“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Hailed as one of Agatha Christie’s best-known stories and voted “best crime novel ever” by the British Crime Writers’ Association, this suspenseful whodunnit features a mysterious cast of suspects guarding secrets about blackmail and murder – and only the great Hercule Poirot can solve the case. This brand-new stage adaptation comes from the mind of Mark Shanahan, author of last season’s “A Sherlock Carol.” Opens in the historic Arcade Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m., with performances continuing Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. Note: There is no performance on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 28).

