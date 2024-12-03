South Korea declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared an “emergency martial law," accusing the country's opposition of controlling the parliament and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.

Yoon made the announcement during a televised briefing Tuesday, vowing to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.” It wasn’t immediately clear how the steps would affect the country’s governance and democracy.

Yoon’s conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill. The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers following Yoon’s announcement.

More news and information to come as the story unfolds.