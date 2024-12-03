What's on stage at area theaters the week of Dec. 2

This week, Southwest Florida theatergoers have 12 productions from which to choose:

Courtesy of Venice Theatre / Venice Theatre "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" opens at Venice Theatre on Dec. 6.

“A Christmas Carol" [Venice Theatre]: Venice Theatre’s musical version of “A Christmas Carol” returns with the joyous spirit of the year-end holidays. Intergenerational veterans from past productions (including Brad Wages as Scrooge) join with new cast members to tell Charles Dickens’ story of redemption and rebirth. Opens Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. All shows take place in the Raymond Center, 140 Tampa Ave W, Venice, FL 34285.

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre This classic story captures the essence of the holidays and is perfect entertainment for the entire family.

“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” [Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: Ebenezer Scrooge with his infamous “Bah, Humbug!” takes center stage in this beloved musical. Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future to show him cheerful memories from his past, cruel realities from his present and the very likely future. Scrooge learns important lessons about his impact on the lives of others, especially Bob Cratchit and his ailing son, Tiny Tim. This classic story captures the essence of the holidays and is perfect entertainment for the family. Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. [Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows.]

Courtesy of Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre / Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre A cynical social worker accuses Santa of being a burglar when he enters her apartment on Christmas Eve.

“Another Night Before Christmas” [Off Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre]: ‘Twas the night before Christmas…and there’s a “burglar” in the house, but his eyes twinkled, and his dimples were merry. A cynical social worker is about to have her humbug attitude turned upside down in this charming musical comedy. The show was last performed on the Off Broadway Palm stage in 2017. Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. [Lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for 1 p.m. shows with dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. for 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows.]

Courtesy of The Naples Players / The Naples Players This musical's delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa’s Lap,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and the inevitable “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!”

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” [The Naples Players]: Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are here: Ralphie’s friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others. The delightfully versatile score ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!”, “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa’s Lap,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and the inevitable “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!”

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” will bring an exciting new dimension to those who have seen the movie and will certainly stand on its own for those who haven’t. Performances are in the Kizzie Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe / Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe loves to present this special holiday show as its Christmas card to the community.

“A Motown Christmas” [Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe]: Just about everyone enjoys some type of Christmas music during the holidays. And WBTT loves to present a special holiday show as its Christmas card to the community. Presented for the third time, A Motown Christmas will grace the main stage this year and have you dancing in your seat to select holiday tunes — the kind we all love singing along with. "A Motown Christmas" selects traditional favorite carols — the kind we can all sing along to — and pairs them with the company’s trademark mix of soulful, rocking hits from the Motown record company. Motown’s Barry Gordy had a vision that changed the music industry forever. This festive holiday revue is the culmination of that vision – a perfect blend of traditional Christmas carols paired with soulful songs made famous by such Motown celebrities as Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Supremes and The Jackson 5. WBTT’s sizzling signature style makes this a most memorable Christmas treat that’s fun for the whole family. Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of The Studio Players / The Studio Players The family is less than pleased when they learn that middle son Carl is writing a tell-all story about them for his newspaper.

“A Nice Family Christmas” [The Studio Players]: An unexpected visit from crazy Uncle Bob and their outrageous Grandmother starts the evening on its wild journey. Middle son, Carl, has been charged with writing an article for his newspaper about Christmas with his family — or he’s fired. The problem is, he doesn’t have his family’s consent. One by one, we learn of each family member’s secrets, problems and dysfunctions, and when they learn that Carl is writing an article with some very personal family information, the fruitcake hits the fan. The question is, will the magic of Christmas bring them back together? Performances are Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Gulf Theatre Courtesy of Gulf Theatre

“A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” [Gulf Theatre]: A struggling New York City radio cast, the Feddington Players, has been reduced to broadcasting from a hole-in-the-wall studio in Newark, New Jersey, where they present Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Everything starts going south when 70-year-old William St. Claire, a fading star of stage and screen, emotes in a nightgown and cap as if radio listeners can see him. St. Claire soon has an on-air breakdown and begins to identify with Scrooge, connecting his own life’s tragedies with those in the Dickens classic. To save the show, the company improvises an unlikely film-noir ending, complete with a hardboiled detective, a femme fatale and a madcap rescue of Tiny Tim and the Lindbergh baby. Three performances: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre After acclaimed runs Off Broadway and across North America, Peter Rothstein’s salute to heroes of The Great War makes its long-awaited Sarasota debut in The Historic Asolo Theater.

“All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: The Western Front. Christmas. A German soldier sets down his rifle and steps into No Man’s Land, singing “Silent Night.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of fellowship, music, and peace told in the words and the songs of the men who lived it. The New Yorker raves, “A heartbreaking tribute to the men, who, in defiance of their commanders had the courage to affirm their common humanity.” After acclaimed runs Off Broadway and across North America, Peter Rothstein’s salute to heroes of The Great War makes its long-awaited Sarasota debut in the historic Asolo Theater. Previews are Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. Show opens Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Asolo Repertory Theatre / Asolo Repertory Theatre A smash hit on Broadway and London’s West End, this soaring and inspiring musical features two decades of Carole King’s hits.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical [Asolo Repertory Theatre]: Carole King’s journey was as extraordinary as her music. At 18, she wrote number one songs for Aretha Franklin and The Drifters. At 29, she was the voice of a generation. The road along the way was full of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. It wasn’t always perfect, but it was real - and that’s what made it beautiful. A smash hit on Broadway and London’s West End, this soaring and inspiring musical features two decades of King’s hits, including “You’ve Got a Friend”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move.” Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Courtesy of The Laboratory Theater of Florida / The Laboratory Theater of Florida Reimagining the iconic 1949 Christmas radio broadcast with Joan Crawford and Hedda Hopper, this rollicking comedy invites theatergoers to join a veritable gaggle of silver screen icons for a festive celebration like no other.

“Christmas with the Crawfords” [Laboratory Theater of Florida]: Step into the glamorous and uproarious world of Hollywood’s golden age with “Christmas with the Crawfords,” the hilariously irreverent holiday extravaganza that’s sure to leave audiences in stitches. Reimagining the iconic 1949 Christmas radio broadcast with Joan Crawford and Hedda Hopper, this rollicking comedy invites theatergoers to join a veritable gaggle of silver screen icons for a festive celebration like no other. Audiences are treated to a madcap journey filled with laughter, music, and plenty of toe-tapping musical numbers. This dynamic production captures the spirit of the season with a delightful twist. Half-price previews are Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Opens Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., with performances continuing Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. (free teen tickets) and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Gulf Coast Symphony / Gulf Coast Symphony Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Gulf Coast Symphony or new to the experience, “Deck the Halls” has become an annual Southwest Florida holiday tradition.

“Deck the Halls” [Gulf Coast Symphony]: The Gulf Coast Symphony will be joined at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall by the Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers and the Kellyn Celtic Arts Dance Academy to deliver a performance that will have you tapping your toes and humming along to your favorite holiday tunes. From Leroy Anderson’s beloved "Sleigh Ride" to a Celtic Irish Christmas and a medley of classic Christmas movie themes, this concert has something for everyone. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the Gulf Coast Symphony or new to the experience, “Deck the Halls” has become an annual Southwest Florida holiday tradition. With a little something for everyone—from classical favorites to spirited dance performances and the joyful sounds of the holidays—you’ll find yourself swept up in the cheer of the season. One performance only: at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Courtesy of Gulfshore Playhouse / Gulfshore Playhouse Swinging from despair to hope, this one-man show starring Jeffrey Binder will surprise attendees with its humor, compassion, and hope.

“Every Brilliant Thing” [Gulfshore Playhouse Struthers Studio]: What are the brilliant things that make your life worth living? In this one-of-a-kind production, patrons are invited to help tell the story. The show’s storyteller began his own list at age seven to help his depressed mother through an episode and ended up transforming the way he looked at the world. Swinging from despair to hope, this one-man show starring Jeffrey Binder will surprise attendees with its humor, compassion, and hope. The result is a poignant and unforgettable, immersive theatrical experience. Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Arts Center Theatre / Arts Center Theatre Three actors under the direction of Marlene Strollo decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) [Arts Center Theatre]: Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors under the direction of Marlene Strollo perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony / Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony Experience Broadway’s greatest hits in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theater’s most cherished stars & songwriters.

“Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits” [Southwest Florida Theatre at Gulf Coast Symphony]: Experience Broadway’s greatest hits in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theater’s most cherished stars & songwriters. The show parodies Broadway with wit, charm, and hilarious lyrics. Performances are Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and Saturday night’s 7:30 p.m. closing show.

Courtesy of Players Circle Theatre / Players Circle Theatre Filled with humor and fantasy, this touching and endearing play is about a family blessed with a miracle.

“Greetings” [Players Circle Theatre]: A miraculously funny comedy about a Catholic boy who brings home his Jewish/atheist fiancee at Christmas. Filled with humor and fantasy, this touching and endearing play is about a family blessed with a miracle. Performances are Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Players / The Sarasota Players This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

“Little Women The Musical” [The Sarasota Players]: Based on Louisa May Alcott’s American classic, this Civil War-era story of love and family stands the test of time. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Preview on Wednesday, Dec. 4. at 7:30 p.m. Show opens Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. with performances continuing Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. All shows take place at Studio 1130, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.

Courtesy of Alliance for the Arts / Alliance for the Arts A gender-bending, patriarchy-smashing, hilarious new take on the classic tale. Robin Hood is (and has always been) Maid Marian in disguise, and leads a motley group of Merry Men (few of whom are actually men) against the greedy Prince John.

“Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood” [Alliance Youth Theatre at the Alliance for the Arts]: A gender-bending, patriarchy-smashing, hilarious new take on the classic tale. Robin Hood, who is (and has always been) Maid Marian in disguise, leads a motley group of Merry Men (few of whom are actually men) against greedy Prince John. As the poor get poorer and the rich get richer, who will stand for the vulnerable if not Robin? What is the cost of revealing your true self in a time of trouble? Modern concerns and romantic entanglements clash on the battlefield and on the ramparts of Nottingham Castle in this play about selfishness, selflessness, love deferred and the fight. Always the fight. The fight must go on. Just three shows, in the Foulds Theatre, on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Charlotte Players / Charlotte Players This “Naughty but Nice” Christmas play will have you ho-ho-hoing till the very end!

“No Sex Please: It’s Christmas” [Charlotte Players]: It’s Christmas Eve, and a builder has invited prospective buyers, Fred and Gladys McNicoll, to spend the holidays in “The House of the Future" in the hopes that the “spirit of the season” will close the deal. Will they sign the contract, or will the Christmas Eve shenanigans ruin the builder’s dream of off-loading this huge “white elephant?” Performances are Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Cultural Park Theatre / Cultural Park Theatre "Sealed for Freshness" opens at Cultural Park Theatre on Friday, December 6

“Sealed for Freshness” [Cultural Park Theatre]: Sealed for Freshness is a comedic play set in the 1960s, written by Doug Stone. It revolves around a group of suburban housewives who gather for a Tupperware party. As they navigate the social norms and expectations of the era, secrets, tensions, and hilarity ensue. Opens Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. with performances continuing Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy of Melody Lane Theater / Melody Lane Theater ”Six" is a modern retelling of the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr.

“Six: The Musical [Melody Lane Theater]: “Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived.” "Six" is a modern retelling of the lives of Henry VIII’s six wives: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr. They have come together as a band to stage a pop concert and invite the audience to hear their stories. They cannot decide who should be the lead singer, so they initiate a competition, or singing battle, to see who suffered the most as queen. Each wife believes they had it toughest and they belittle each other’s attempts to prove their hardship. However, they become frustrated that their place in history is defined by one man. Together, they decide to pick up the pen and the microphone to re-write their own stories. They are more than a rhyme, more than a wife, and much more than one king could handle. Opens Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with performances on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., which marks the closing performance. All shows take place at Ter-Tini’s, 1901 Crystal Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33907.

Courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre / Florida Repertory Theatre Hailed as one of Agatha Christie’s best-known stories and voted “best crime novel ever” by the British Crime Writers’ Association, this suspenseful whodunnit features a mysterious cast of suspects guarding secrets about blackmail and murder.

“The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” [Florida Repertory Theatre]: Hailed as one of Agatha Christie’s best-known stories and voted “best crime novel ever” by the British Crime Writers’ Association, this suspenseful whodunnit features a mysterious cast of suspects guarding secrets about blackmail and murder – and only the great Hercule Poirot can solve the case. This brand-new stage adaptation comes from the mind of Mark Shanahan, author of last season’s “A Sherlock Carol.” Performances are Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Gulfshore Ballet's performance of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" features choreography by Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero.

“The Nutcracker” [Gulfshore Ballet]: This ballet has been described as “the eternal fantasy of Christmas come to life.” Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky based the ballet on Alexandre (“The Three Musketeers”) Dumas’ 1844 adaptation of an 1816 holiday story by E.T.A. Hoffmann. The ballet was first performed at the Marrinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, with choreography by Marius Petipa. The story follows a young girl named Clara, who creeps downstairs on Christmas Eve to play with her favorite gift, a nutcracker. A mysterious magician by the name of Drosselmeyer is waiting to whisk her off on a magical adventure. After defeating the villainous Mouse King, Clara and the nutcracker fly on a golden sleigh through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy serves up a dazzling display of dances, including her own. Back at home in bed, Clara is convinced it must all have been a dream. But was it? With choreography by Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero after Marius Petipa, there are two performances on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Saint John The Evangelist Church, 625 111th Ave N., Naples.

Courtesy of The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School / The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School "The Nutcracker" features the beloved classic choreography and the beauty of Tchaikovsky’s score, with scenery and costumes conceived exclusively for the school by a legendary theater designer.

“The Nutcracker” [The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School]: Be transported to Clara’s enchanted dream world in The Nutcracker by the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School. The holiday favorite features the beloved classic choreography and the beauty of Tchaikovsky’s score, with scenery and costumes conceived exclusively for the school by a legendary theater designer. One performance only: Friday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at The Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave, Sarasota 34236.

Courtesy of Ghostbird Theatre Company / Ghostbird Theatre Company Ghostbird Theatre Company returns to Koreshan State Park to tell frog stories under the canopy of a giant oak nestled near a fancy bridge behind the bakery of the old Koreshan village.

“Toad Frog” [Ghostbird Theatre Company]: Ghostbird Theatre Company returns to Koreshan State Park to tell frog stories under the canopy of a giant oak nestled near a fancy bridge behind the bakery of the old Koreshan village, where children once dressed as bumble bees and strange flowers, while parents dreamed of living inside a sphere of forever happiness. “Toad Frog” is a collection of songs, a poem or two and an illustrated story, told in the natural world we share with creatures we often hear but rarely notice. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket and wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for the outdoors. The show is free but there is an entrance charge for the state park of $5 for cars with two to eight people and $4 for cars with one persons. The production is suitable for audiences 16 and older. Performances are Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

