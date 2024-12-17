And a hatch makes two -- second eaglet debuts in North Fort Myers

A second egg has hatched successfully at the eagle nest along Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

Designated as eaglet E25, the newborn chick joined its sibling E24 shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The eaglets are the second chicks to hatch from mated pair F23 (short for Female 2023) and M15 (short for Male 2015).

Viewers can watch and track the eaglet and the remaining egg on the official SWFL Eagle Cam website, the official Facebook page, Instagram account and YouTube channel.

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/Dick Pritchett Real Estate / WGCU Above, the first eaglet to hatch at the Bayshore Road nest, E24, sits next to the egg holding its sibling, E25, which hatched Tuesday morning. Below, two eaglets fluff up shortly after the hatching of the second chick.

The first eaglet, E24, hatched at the active bald eagle nest along Bayshore Drive in North Fort Myers on Saturday afternoon and a pip, or initial crack, was confirmed Sunday in the nest's second egg.

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam/Dick Pritchett Real Estate / WGCU

The official hatch time for the eaglet from the first egg, named E24, was 4:01 p.m. Saturday.

The two eggs, laid November 8 and November 11, were closing in on the average 36-day incubation period when the first egg showed a pip and the hatch began.

Both parents took turns incubating the eggs; maintaining the necessary temperatures embryos need for proper development. F23 and M15 will continue to nurture their eggs until they feel movement and the chick scratches the surface of the egg to break out.

Celebrating 13 years of live streaming this season, the SWFL Eagle Cam has captured three different bald eagle pairs in the wild for all the triumphs and tribulations of raising their young. Since its inception in September 2012, the SWFEC has received more than 210 million views from over 190 different countries worldwide. The SWFEC also launched the first ever live 360 video eagle camera; allowing viewers to enjoy an immersive experience of all the action from the nest. To view this new 360 video, click here.

