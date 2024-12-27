Luminary Hotel wants help solving 'Case of Maltese Crow Murder'

“The Case of the Maltese Crow Murder” is a captivating dinner theater event that will be performed February 1 and 2 at Luminary Hotel by the acclaimed GibsonHouse Mystery Performers.

Producer Serena Gibson explains why guests love murder mysteries.

Courtesy of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers / GibsonHouse Mystery Performers Besides founding GibsonHouse and producing its traveling murder mystery dinner shows, Serena Gibson is also a playwright and actor.

“Everybody likes to be a detective. Everybody likes to be curious on what happened,” Gibson said.

Before the show begins, GibsonHouse’s cast of eccentric characters mingles with “Maltese Crow” guests. Once the show starts, heated conversations and subtle interactions between the characters create intrigue, humor, and suspense. As the evening progresses, clues emerge – some overheard, others observed, a few even distributed in written form.

“Our scripts are four scenes, and by the third scene, someone dies,” Gibson teased. “And then we distribute solution cards and the audience guesses the murderer.”

GibsonHouse currently has a coterie of more than 20 local actors who hail from Marco to Punta Gorda, as well as a library of 20 murder mystery scripts from which to choose.

Courtesy of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers / GibsonHouse Mystery Performers “A Very Victorian Murder” is one of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers most popular murder-mystery dinner productions.



One favorite includes “A Very Victorian Murder.”

“It’s perfect for a masquerade party,” Gibson said. “We don’t incorporate the masquerade [party] every time we do the Victorian script, but we wear the masquerade masks all through the script.”

“The Case of the Maltese Crow Murder” transports guests back to the 1930s. Some guests will even don period attire and millinery for the event.

In addition to a three-course gourmet meal, guests will convene for a pre-show drink in Luminary’s Lobby Bar and congregate for a nightcap at Beacon Social Drinkery to celebrate solving the mystery.

There are two performances only: Saturday, February 1 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, February 2, at 3 p.m. Both take place at The Workshop at Luminary Hotel at 2200 Edwards Drive in downtown Fort Myers.

Courtesy of Luminary Hotel / Luminary Hotel The Luminary Hotel will be the site of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers' "Case of the Maltese Crow Murder"

MORE INFORMATION:

Tickets start at $110 per person and can be purchased online.

The top sleuths will receive prizes for first, second, and third place.

“The Maltese Crow Murder” was written by Katie Hassett, with revisions by John Gibson.

GibsonHouse has previously performed at Bonita/Estero Elks Lodge (“A Very Victorian Murder” and costume contest), The Club at Renaissance – Sposen Signature Homes Holiday Party (A Very Victorian Murder”), The Naples Princess Cruise (where they performed “Murder on The Sea of Love, Talent Night”), Pelican Isle Yacht Club (“Murder by Merlot”), Lake Kennedy Center in Cape Coral (“Murder in Vegas”) and Diplomat Elementary School Staff in Cape Coral (“Murder by Bingo”).

In addition to the Luminary Hotel, upcoming shows include “Funeral for a Gangster” and costume contest on Friday, January 10 at Bonita/Estero Elks Lodge, “Par 4 for Murder” on Monday, January 13 at The Dunes Golf & Country Club and “Murder by Merlot” on Monday, January 28 on board The Naples Princess.

The Princess Cruise productions have been especially popular with audiences, with every performance quickly selling out.

“Guests don't just get dinner and our murder mystery show. They also get a beautiful sunset, and the direction where they take you is where the beautiful homes are that you don’t normally see, even if you’re a native here,” Gibson said. “And the meal is delicious, of course.”

It’s also an extremely romantic setting.

The actors are on one deck. “We call it the green room,” Gibson said, laughing. “The guests have their own deck, where they can go out and take pictures of the sunset.”

Opportunities for selfies and photos with the actors also abound, whether on The Naples Princess or at any other GibsonHouse Mystery Performers show.

“That’s almost our favorite part,” Gibson exclaimed. “And it’s great to see regulars who follow us, who are sleuths and they want to find out the crime for every mystery we have. But, yes, definitely meet the actors. It’s a lot of fun.”

Serena Gibson functions as both the owner and producer of GibsonHouse.

For GibsonHouse, she wrote “Murder by Bingo!” and has appeared in numerous productions.

Courtesy of GibsonHouse Mystery Perfomers / GibsonHouse Mystery Performers For GibsonHouse, Serena Gibson wrote “Murder by Bingo!” and has appeared in numerous productions.



Gibson received her bachelor of fine arts in acting and directing at Florida Atlantic University. Her acting credits there included Abby Brewster in “Arsenic and Old Lace” and The Scarecrow in “The Wiz.”

“My father, John Gibson, is the founder of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers,” said Gibson. “He founded GibsonHouse about 25 years ago in California.”

John and Serena Gibson are both Florida natives, so when he decided to retire from acting several years ago, Serena moved back and started up GibsonHouse locally just after Hurricane Ian.

Courtesy of GibsonHouse Mystery Performers / GibsonHouse Mystery Performers Although John Gibson formed GibsonHouse 25 years ago in California, Serena Gibson founded the Mystery Performers in Southwest Florida after he retired a couple of years ago.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.