Major cool down expected across Florida with the start of 2025

A strong cold front is set to arrive in Florida by the start of next year. The cold front will push through the Florida Panhandle by New Year’s Eve.

This will be the first in a series of cold fronts moving through the Sunshine State as we usher in the first week of 2025.

The major cooldown is expected by Friday morning across North Florida, with temperatures falling even colder for Friday morning. The Panhandle could wake up with temperatures between the mid and upper 30s by Friday morning and similar on Saturday morning.

Central Florida will have low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s on Friday and Saturday mornings.

By Saturday morning, South Florida gets a bounce of chilly temps, with low- to mid-50s. Inland spots could have temperatures in the mid-40s.

