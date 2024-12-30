StoryCorps Fort Myers: A grandmother and granddaughter talk about favorite memories, aspirations, gratitude and God

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February and March 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear hear Joy Gugliuzza speaking with her granddaughter Ella Gugliuzza about favorite memories, fears, aspirations, God, gratitude, and living in Florida with her Gigi and Poppy.

Transcript:

JOY GUGLIUZZA: So Ella, you know that you've been living with us for what, five years? What is your favorite thing to do with me?

ELLA GUGLIUZZA: Spending time with you.

JOY: Doing what?

Ella: Everything.

Joy: But what's your favorite?

ELLA: I don't have a favorite.

JOY: You don't have a favorite?

ELLA: No, I like everything that we do together.

JOY: Well, what about the time we went and swam with the manatees?

ELLA: That's my favorite!

JOY: That was fun, wasn't it? It was freezing cold too, wasn't it? And you know, when I went, I didn't think I was gonna get in the water with those manatees. I thought I was just gonna watch you do it. And who got in the water? Me!

ELLA: You!

JOY: We got some great pictures from that, didn't we? What is one of the things that scares you or that you're scared of?

ELLA: Like, my biggest fear? Probably, like when I'm standing out, when there's, like, thunderstorms, I don't like being outside is because I feel like I'm gonna get struck by lightning.

JOY: Ooh, you know what? Your dad was afraid of bad weather too. He used to go hide because he did not like thunder. (laughter) So I think you're a little bit like that too, aren't you? You're not quite as scared as he was.

ELLA: No, I'm just a little bit scared.

JOY: Well, what do you want to do when you get older?

ELLA: A lot of things like, be a veterinarian, be the best gymnast.

JOY: Have you ever thought about if you want to have kids when you grow up?

ELLA: About like, two or three?

JOY: Two or three? You want boys or girls? Or do you care?

ELLA: I don't really care if it's boy girl, I don't care if they're boy or girl, boy or girl.

JOY: You would love them just the same. What do you think about living with Gigi and Poppy?

ELLA: That I'm grateful that I'd be able to live with you two and that we have two sweet dogs.

JOY: Let's talk about God. Since you go to a Christian school, what I wanted to know is, if you were to meet God, what would you say to him?

ELLA: I would ask him a bunch of questions.

JOY: Like what?

ELLA: Like if Adam and Eve didn't sin, then we wouldn’t sin?

JOY: Is that what you would ask?

ELLA: Yeah.

JOY: Why?

ELLA: Because I've been wondering that. Because if we because if Adam and Eve didn't sin, then if we wouldn't sin?

JOY: We would still sin, I betcha, because we're human, just like Adam and Eve.

ELLA: I have questions for you.

JOY: Okay, ask me some.

ELLA: Do you remember any of the stories your grandparents used to tell you?

JOY: My grandfather used to tell me about when they went to school he didn't own a pair of shoes. So he went to school with no shoes on. And he showed me a picture one time of everybody lined up, and there were a few kids with no shoes on. They didn't have shoes.

ELLA: That’s sad.

JOY: It is sad, and that's why I've always been so grateful for everything that I have. And that's, you know, when I tell you to always say “thank you” to anybody that does something for you or gives you something, it's very important that you always use your manners and tell them “thank you.” Has your life been different here than you ever imagined?

ELLA: No, it's been awesome.

JOY: It's been awesome.

ELLA: Yes.

JOY: Is it what you had in mind for having a good life?

ELLA: So when I got older, when I was four, when I moved here, I thought it was gonna be a bad… I thought I was gonna have, like, a weird and like bad life here, but it was a good life.

Joy: Well, that's good. It makes me feel good whenever you tell me all the time how thankful you are.

ELLA: I am.

JOY: It makes my heart feel good, and I feel like I know that you're happy because you make good grades. You're very kind.

ELLA: What is your favorite memory of me?

JOY: I think my favorite memories are just always to watch you and see how kind you are and how you always think of others, and you're always there to help your friends, and you share. You share your things, share your time, and you're very loving. And you're not afraid to try anything. That's what I love, and I want you to always, always, not be afraid to try things, try new adventure. Or if there's something that you want to do in life, you just work hard and try it and do it.

JOY: What do you feel most grateful for in your life?

ELLA: I'm thankful to be able to be a part of your life because, you know, there was a time whenever that we were estranged from you for about 17 months, and so I'm very thankful that you were back in our lives, and that, you know, I get to see you every day and watch you grow.

ELLA: Thank you for the conversation.

JOY: You're welcome. Thank you. I love you very much.

ELLA: I love you too.

JOHN DAVIS, HOST: That was Joy Gugliuzza speaking with her granddaughter Ella Gugliuzza. Their conversation was recorded in Fort Myers through the StoryCorps Mobile Tour. This is WGCU News.



