League of Women Voters of Lee County hosts counter polarization workshop

over 50 people, both in person and via Zoom, showed up bright and early on a Saturday morning for an event called "Countering Polarization." It was organized by the League of Women Voters of Lee County, with coffee strong enough to fuel hours of critical discussion—and perhaps a bit of personal growth, too.

"You cannot resolve anything unless you are willing to engage those who disagree with you," said Braver Angels moderator Jack Ubinger.

After everyone settled in at the Jan 4 event, he began the discussion by referencing a work that helped frame his understanding of America.

"A guy named Robert Putnam wrote a book called 'Bowling Alone,' which discusses a phenomenon in which people disengaged from civic activity."

The book argues that Americans have become increasingly disconnected from one another, using bowling leagues as an example. The author observed an increase in bowling attendance but a decrease in the number of bowling leagues, citing a noticeable decline in community involvement.

"Braver Angels was created to induce conversations between people who disagree with each other. But part of the process is teaching you skills on how to do that constructively."

The panel also featured Dr. Jan-Martijn Meij, interim director of Florida Gulf Coast University's Office of Public Policy Events, who discussed the role of academic institutions in fostering these heated debates.

“It is part of a state mandate. Florida has required each university to organize two events in the fall and two events in the spring, that focuses on contentious issues where reasonable people can have disagreements on. The requirement is to have at least two speakers from across ideology.”

This message resonated with audience members such as Lorna Washington.

"How can we get back as a country, as even families and friends, to be civil to talk about these issues that affect all of us? Affordable housing, inflation, education - it affects all of us."

The panel didn’t provide all the answers. That conversation will need to continue—ideally with a strong cup of coffee, and maybe even a bowling league.

