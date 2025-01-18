A $25M vote of confidence for nature: Conservancy of Southwest Florida given historic gift

At an elegant gathering at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, donors and environmental advocates came together to mark a notable moment.

“This was a historic day at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. We were fortunate to receive a transformative $25 million grant from the John and Carol Walter Family Foundation, and we will be creating something new at our nature center. It will feature a new welcome center complex inspired by the beauty and majesty of the Western Everglades. If we take it for granted, we will lose what makes this area so special. With John, Carol, and their family’s commitment, we are taking this to the next level,” said Robert Moher, president and CEO of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

Special to WGCU Rob Moher, Reese Pettit, Noah Pettit, Carol Walter, John Walter, Hudson Carlton, Lindsay Walter Carlton, Lucy Carlton.j

The plans were ambitious: a new welcome center complex, a two-and-a-half-story parking garage topped with solar panels, and a half-acre stormwater lake to enhance water quality.

John Walter shared the inspiration behind this gesture.

“We’ve got a unique way of life here, a marvelous way of life. We want to preserve it and protect it. Our land, our water, and our wildlife are important, and we need to keep them. If we don’t, we’ll compromise everything the community stands for. So, we did it for the community,” he said.

The donation will transform the current nature center into the John & Carol Walter Nature Experience—less of a traditional museum and more of an immersive journey into Florida’s ecosystems.

In a region where development often seems to be winning the tug-of-war with nature, this investment reflects a sustained commitment to Southwest Florida’s environmental future.